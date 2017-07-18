The community feature allows us to extend learning beyond the course or classroom session and interactively engage the participants on a more long term and consistent basis

eLogic Learning (eLogic) releases new system enhancements every 3-4 weeks. These enhancements are based on emerging industry trends and technological advances as well as client suggestions and feedback. One of the latest enhancements, Community Management, is a combination of the two and has already been well received by clients.

Through Community Management, LMS users (community members) can interact and collaborate on a number of different topics and discussions in a social learning environment. Members can reply and post messages (including links and videos) while also being able to like, dislike, ‘reply with quote’ to other members’ comments, and private message.

For administrators, creating communities and enrolling members is simple and can even be automated. Auto-enrollment into the community can be based on flexible rules which can add or remove members as their role changes. Additionally, the system also provides the ability to manually invite members who do not qualify for one of the established rules.

Additional features, such as defining specific words to be prohibited and granting moderator access, allow greater management and oversight of the communities.

“This is a particularly exciting piece of new functionality in our system,” says Greg Shell, VP of Professional Services at eLogic Learning. “We have been growing our social learning capability over the last several years, but Community Management takes things to a whole new level for our LMS clients.”

Senior management isn’t alone in their excitement, though; clients began taking advantage of and utilizing the new enhancement as soon as it became available.

“The community feature allows us to extend learning beyond the course or classroom session and interactively engage the participants on a more long term and consistent basis,” says David Holmes, Director of Learning & Development at State National.

To hear more about this, other enhancements, and the eSSential LMS as a whole, feel free to visit eLogic’s website for a Feature Tour at https://elogiclearning.com/essential-lms/feature-tour/.

About eLogic Learning

A leader in the eLearning industry, eLogic Learning offers organizations world class, comprehensive LMS technology and content solutions that save costs and increase productivity. The eLogic eSSential LMS supports over five million monthly users and was named the #1 LMS by E-Learning 24/7, the #1 All-Purpose Extended Enterprise LMS by Talented Learning, and Top 20 by Capterra. The eSSential LMS makes it easy to manage eLearning, instructor-led and virtual training events, keep up with regulatory compliance requirements, analyze training usage and results, sell courses online with robust ecommerce features, and much more.

In addition to its Learning Management System, eLogic develops custom eLearning content and provides an extensive third-party courseware library. With a comprehensive turnkey approach to implementing learning strategies, eLogic offers professional services and proven expertise in content strategy, business process change and the development of corporate training programs.