Vaughn College has been named to Money Magazine’s 2017 “Best Colleges for Your Money” list. The list, published on Tuesday, highlights factors including affordability, quality of education and alumni success to rank 711 colleges and universities that offer students a solid investment for their future.

Money Magazine studied 2,400 colleges and used 27 data points to compile its final list. In its ranking, the magazine applauds Vaughn’s facilities and offerings, unique mix of academic programs, and the high-demand for jobs in the industries the College serves. Vaughn also claimed the highest socioeconomic mobility rate in Money’s rankings, echoing the College’s recent appointment as the top institution in the US for upward mobility by The Equality of Opportunity Project, as reported earlier this year in The New York Times. “More than a third of [Vaughn’s] students come from low income backgrounds, and of those, nearly half are able to advance into the upper middle class,” says Money Magazine.

“Choosing to attend Vaughn College for your degree is about making a valuable investment in your future,” said Vaughn College President Dr. Sharon B. DeVivo. “By having outside validation of the quality of our degree programs, students and families can feel confident that Vaughn is an institution that provides an engaging educational experience and long-term professional success.”

According to The Equality of Opportunity Project, Vaughn alumni are not only achieving success immediately following graduation, they are thriving as they continue to grow professionally. The study followed graduates from the class of 2002 for 15 years, and concluded that Vaughn College does a better job at moving students from the bottom 40 percent in income to the top 40 percent in income than any of the 2,137 institutions it studied.

Vaughn has a long-documented history of commitment to student success. The College recently completed a $45-million renovation of its facilities, labs and simulators to provide students with a next-generation education that prepares them for continued success throughout their lives. Vaughn also recently partnered with Delta Air Lines, JetBlue, and Cape Air to establish programs that will benefit students as they work toward a degree, and assists them in securing positions in high-demand fields once they graduate. Ninety-eight percent of Vaughn graduates are employed or continue their education within one year, 81percent in a related field.

“This community of dedicated faculty and staff care deeply about the students we serve and provide tremendous support both inside and outside the classroom to transform lives,” said DeVivo. “Our vision is that our students can and do change the world and we help them do that by ensuring that our curricula and laboratory experiences provide the practical knowledge and critical skills that will help them find that all-important first job. If we are asking students and families to make an investment in a degree, then we must provide an education that reaps lifelong benefits.”

About Vaughn

Founded in 1932, Vaughn College is a private, four-year college that enrolls more than 1,600 students in master’s, bachelor’s and associate degree programs in engineering, technology, management and aviation on its main campus in New York City and online. The student-faculty ratio of 14 to 1 ensures a highly personalized learning environment. Ninety-eight percent of Vaughn College graduates are placed in professional positions or choose to continue their education within one year of graduation, eighty-one percent in a related field. They work in 20 countries and all 50 states. The institution serves many first-generation college students and is recognized by the US Department of Education as a Hispanic-Serving Institution. For more information, visit http://www.vaughn.edu.