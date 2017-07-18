L-com Debuts New Line of Space-Saving Mini-Coupler Patch Panels

L-com Global Connectivity, a preferred manufacturer of wired and wireless connectivity products, announced today that it has launched a new series of mini-coupler feed-thru patch panels for use with data center, LAN, MDF/IDF, and Gigabit Ethernet connectivity applications.

The mini-couplers used in these panels provide the same performance and quality as full-size Ethernet couplers, but measure less than one inch in length. This design provides more room for installers to work, improves air flow and reduces stress on cable exits, ensuring that the mating assembly’s bend radius is not exceeded. Additionally, they are shorter and lighter than standard couplers which maximizes usable space behind the panel.

Twenty-eight new mini-coupler feed-thru panels are available in three categories 1U & 2U Keystone feed-thru 19-inch panels, 1U & 2U Keystone ECF flange-mounted 19-inch panels and 2 & 4-port universal sub-panels for use with the UPR35-6B Universal Master Rack Panel.

Each panel type is offered with both Category 5e and Category 6 ratings and in shielded and unshielded versions, depending on the model. The panels are constructed of 16-gauge cold-rolled steel for strength and have a black powder coat finish for durability. Each port is screened & numbered to simplify cable organization and tracking.

“Our new mini-coupler feed-thru panels offer a space saving design that is required by many of our customers. Unlike conventional couplers, the mini-couplers used in these panels measure less one inch, providing a low-profile solution. Additionally, you can build your own custom rack panel using our wide assortment of USP-style sub-panels,” said Manuel Martinez, Product Manager.

These new mini-coupler feed-thru panels are in stock and available for immediate shipment.

For more information about this release, please contact:

Peter McNeil

L-com Global Connectivity

17792 Fitch

Irvine, CA

978-682-6936 x1174

About L-com Global Connectivity:

L-com Global Connectivity, a leading manufacturer of wired and wireless connectivity products, offers a wide range of solutions and unrivaled customer service for the electronics and data communications industries. The company's product portfolio includes cable assemblies, connectors, adapters, antennas, enclosures, surge protectors and more. L-com is headquartered in North Andover, Mass., is ISO 9001: 2008 certified and many of its products are UL® recognized. L-com is an Infinite Electronics company.