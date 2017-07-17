Odenza Launches New Incentive: 7-Day Ocean Adventure

Ocean Adventure The Ocean Adventure package is a natural extension of that mission. Businesses can use these incentives to increase sales without breaking the bank, and consumers get more choice and a reward that actually has real value to it.

Odenza Marketing Group is proud to announce the launch of their new 7-day Ocean Adventure in partnership with Carnival Cruise Lines. The Ocean Adventure is a cruise incentive, which offers recipients the choice of four different 7-day cruise options: Puerto Rico, Mexico, Western Caribbean, and Eastern Caribbean.

All cruises are operated by Carnival, and include meals and snacks (at no additional cost), a wealth of entertainment, as well as plenty of fun activities to keep the kids happy.

“Since 1998, it’s always been our mission to constantly improve and evolve our travel incentive offerings to our clients. The Ocean Adventure package is a natural extension of that mission. Businesses can use these incentives to increase sales without breaking the bank, and consumers get more choice and a reward that actually has real value to it. These 7-day cruises give them time to unwind, and there’s the convenience of only having to unpack once on a cruise.” says Pav Sangha, VP of Marketing with Odenza.

“Incentive value has always been fundamental to our success and our clients’ success. What they’re offering a customer is inspiring and genuinely eye-catching. And when that customer goes on that cruise, they have a phenomenal, rejuvenating experience. That’s an amazing emotional association to create between your business and your consumers.”

Businesses throughout the United States and Canada can utilize Odenza’s Ocean Adventure cruise incentives to improve customer acquisition and sales.

For more information on the 7-Day Ocean Adventure cruise incentive program, call 1-866-883-2968 or visit odenza.com.

ABOUT ODENZA:

Odenza provides quality incentive marketing solutions that give our select clients a competitive edge in their market. Odenza has been providing incentive travel certificates to companies for their promotions since 1998. Our marketing and advertising support team provides you with everything you need to make your promotion a success.

According to a study by Concordia University, Odenza has been rated as businesses’ number one choice for travel incentives. We are also a three-time recipient of Carnival Cruise Lines' "Pinnacle Club" award for demonstrating exceptional creativity in sales and marketing techniques. We are members of the New Car Dealers Association, the American Resort Development Association, and the International Promotional Products Association.

Our in-house travel agency is staffed by certified and experienced travel agents who work directly with your customers to book their vacations. We have direct partnerships with major airlines, cruise lines, hotels and resorts worldwide.

Contact:

Pav Sangha, VP of Marketing

Odenza Marketing Group Inc.

1-800-515-5371 ext: 234

E-mail: psangha(at)odenza.com

Corporate website: http://www.odenza.com