Redhawk Wealth Advisors Recruits $120M AUM Financial Advisor

Redhawk Wealth Advisors, Inc. (“Redhawk”), a leading provider of investment management and fiduciary services, has recently added Chris Kurtz, an Investment Advisor Representative (“IAR”) from Cincinnati Ohio. Chris Kurtz has affiliated with Redhawk for wealth management services.

Chris Kurtz, has over 17 years in the financial services industry and is an experienced financial planner with K & A Wealth Advisors located in Cincinnati Ohio. Chris assists high net worth clients, business clients, and endowments in the areas of estate planning, trusts and gifting, wealth management, insurance, and investment portfolio investments and management. Chris is currently managing over $120 million in assets. Mr. Kurtz was with AXA Advisors, LLC since 2000 and has obtained the Series 7 and 66 licenses.

“I looked at many RIA firms and Redhawk offered the most comprehensive and easy-to-use retirement tools and applications. Their FiduciaryShield toolset is the most comprehensive fiduciary process in the industry and will provide my clients with the retirement solutions that are in their best interest. They have an exceptional back-office and service support model that is better than many of the larger firms. Redhawk will play a key role in expanding my business and providing a high-level of service for my clients,” said Chris Kurtz, Investment Advisor Representative, K & A Wealth Advisors.

Dan Hunt, CEO at Redhawk, said, “Chris Kurtz is a top notch financial advisor with a proven track record. We are extremely pleased that he has selected Redhawk as his RIA. It’s a true testament of our fiduciary culture and philosophy when an advisor with his experience trusts you to service their clients. We are very excited to support Chris and his clients.”

About Redhawk Wealth Advisors

Redhawk Wealth Advisors, Inc. is an SEC Registered Investment Advisory (“RIA”) firm based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The firm provides wealth management, retirement plan, and practice management services to independent advisor representatives and their clients. The firm has been providing investment management solutions since 2008 and currently manages over $900M in client assets. To learn more, visit http://www.redhawkwa.com.

About K & A Wealth Advisors

K & A Wealth Advisors is a full-service wealth management firm licensed in Ohio. The firm offers a broad range of financial planning services to high net worth individuals, business owners, executives, and endowments.