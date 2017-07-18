As the EB-5 market entered this era of retrogression, we recognized the emerging need for this type of solution.

NES Financial, the leading provider of institutional quality EB-5 administration solutions, announced Capital United as a NES Financial Medallion Solution Partner. Medallion Solution Partners provide best practice solutions or services that augment and integrate with NES Financial’s Intelligent EB-5 Solution Suites at critical stages of the EB-5 project life cycle.

With visa backlogs due to retrogression at record levels for Chinese investors, one of the most important issues emerging is the need for capital redeployment. The issue arises when a project loan needs to be repaid or refinanced prior to the final step in the EB-5 immigration process being reached. Without a proper solution, this can be a complex and risky undertaking for both the EB-5 Regional Centers, project owners and their investors. The risks may include investing (redeploying capital) in potentially higher risk or less desirable investments, possible mishandling or even the misappropriation of the investors’ capital, violations of US Securities laws, or falling out of compliance with the EB-5 program “at-risk” requirements.

NES Financial elected to work with Capital United, a Registered Investment Advisor with the SEC, to provide the market with a timely and groundbreaking solution that addresses the risks and challenges of redeploying EB-5 investors’ capital.

“A critically important component of our Redeployment Solution is providing security, transparency and compliance to NCE’s and their investors,” said Scott Fuller, Capital United CEO and Managing Director. “NES Financial offers the leading solution in the EB-5 industry. It not only provides institutional-quality fund administration, but is the trusted brand with fund managers and investors in the industry.”

On June 14, 2017, USCIS revised its Policy Manual concerning EB-5 Redeployment Guidelines. These newly published guidelines make Capital United’s Redeployment Solution even more timely.

“As the EB-5 market entered this era of retrogression, we recognized the emerging need for this type of solution,” said Reid Thomas, NES Financial Executive Vice-President. “Capital United had also recognized this need and has developed investment solutions specifically for EB-5 and as such are ideally suited to be our NES Financial Medallion Solution Partner to deliver the first to market solution to address this growing market need.”

About NES Financial

NES Financial is a Silicon Valley financial technology (FinTech) company providing technology-enabled solutions and services for the efficient back and middle office administration of complex financial transactions. Serving private equity, commercial real estate, and Fortune 1000 clientele, we offer industry-leading fund administration, loan servicing, specialized EB-5 administration, and 1031 tax deferred exchange services. Our unwavering commitment to data security, operational redundancy, and compliance reporting is evidenced by 11 consecutive years of successful independent audits of our technology, processes, and financial controls. Today, NES Financial services over 190 funds, administers over $75B of 1031 transactions annually, and has worked with over 550 EB-5 projects. For more information, visit NES Financial.

About Capital United

Capital United is a SEC-Registered Investment Advisor and real estate financial services firm whose principals have navigated various market cycles, and possess a proven track record in the EB-5 industry, having raised more than $370M over the past 5-years, and have delivered over $4 billion in career commercial real estate dispositions and real estate developments. Capital United has extensive relationships within the EB-5 industry, including personal relationships with many Chinese immigration agencies that are constantly nurtured through extensive international travel and a fulltime network relations team member in Beijing.