LGC Maine Standards announces that its VALIDATE® D-Dimer linearity and calibration verification test kit has received US FDA 510 (k) clearance for use on Siemens Sysmex® CS-2500 System analyzers. The VALIDATE® D-Dimer kit, in a human plasma matrix, evaluates D-Dimer. Each VALIDATE® D-Dimer kit, prepared using the CLSI EP06-A “equal delta” sample preparation, offers five distinct concentrations covering the reportable range for Siemens Sysmex® CS-2500 System analyzers. Each kit is liquid and ready-to-use. Simply dispense the product from each dropper bottle, directly into five sample cups, and run in replicates.

Release of VALIDATE® D-Dimer for Siemens Sysmex® CS-2500 System analyzers allows clinical laboratories to complete their required D-Dimer linearity and calibration verification and maximize the reportable range while minimizing manual dilutions. Use of this product, while augmenting daily QC, assists with fulfilling various quality control requirements for linearity and calibration verification under CLIA, CAP, COLA, JCAHO, JCI and ISO 15189.

The addition of VALIDATE® D-Dimer for Siemens Sysmex® CS-2500 System analyzers to the LGC Maine Standards expanding portfolio of products demonstrates a continued commitment to manufacture high-quality linearity and calibration verification products that meet industry needs.

LGC Maine Standards is located in Cumberland Foreside, Maine and manufactures VALIDATE® linearity and calibration verification kits for over one hundred analytes, including General Chemistries, Urine Chemistries, Enzymes, Lipids, HbA1c, Therapeutic Drugs, Cardiac Markers, Thyroids, Serum Proteins, Vitamin D, Tumor Markers, Anemia, Fertility, Hemostasis and Whole Blood Glucose.

LGC Maine Standards MSDRx® data reduction software is available at no charge for real-time data analysis or a laboratory can send their data to LGC Maine Standards where a technical specialist will complete the data analysis and return a report within five business days.

