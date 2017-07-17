It is exciting to join a talented team of experts who place their customers’ needs as their number one priority.

Proven Compliance Solutions Inc. (PCS), industry recognized for its excellence in North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC) Reliability Standards Compliance Consulting Services, is pleased to announce the addition of Sandra Pea to its team, once again strengthening its industry experience, operational expertise and program management skills. Sandra is an accomplished NERC Compliance Program Manager with extensive expertise in risk and compliance management for both Operations and Planning (O&P) and Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP).

Sandra has been a part of the power industry for over 26 years and is experienced in the establishment and administration of reliability compliance programs, regulatory reporting, monitoring, investigations, mitigations, project management, and the management of audits and enforcement proceedings. She started her career in the energy industry as a contractor for Bonneville Power Administration performing various customer based services, including load forecasting and contract management. Her tenure of managing electric and natural gas trading, scheduling and delivery for Avista Energy and Avista Utilities, and managing FERC, NERC and regional regulatory compliance for Pend Oreille PUD brings a wholistic perspective to electric energy production, delivery and compliance. She has been a member of the Western Interconnected Compliance Forum (WICF) since 2008.

When asked about joining PCS, Sandra stated “I have watched PCS build a solid reputation of excellence with their clients through the years. It is exciting to join a talented team of experts who place their customers’ needs as their number one priority. I look forward to providing that same level of focus and dedication to our clients so that PCS can continue to meet all of their compliance needs.”

Crystal Musselman, PCS President & CEO, is extremely pleased with Sandra’s decision to come on board as part of the PCS team. “Sandra brings a wealth of both Operations and Compliance experience to PCS and is very well respected among industry peers for her expertise. We are very excited to have Sandra assume a major role in assisting PCS clients, whether in managing the development of their compliance program or simply helping them with their existing program. Her technical writing ability, organizational skills and background in risk management, combined with her understanding and application of NERC and Regional compliance, makes Sandra an excellent fit for PCS and our clients.”

PCS NERC Compliance Consulting Services has been providing NERC and Regional support since 2010 and maintains an unsurpassed track record in Regional Audit success. Whether your need for support is in the area of Operations and Planning Standards or Critical Infrastructure Protection Standards for your utility, generation facility, solar facility or wind facility, PCS provides the technical expertise and program management support to fit your needs. PCS delivers compliance interpretations based on extensive auditing experience, coupled with programs and processes that provide you confidence in the compliance status of your organization.

For information on how PCS can support your organization’s NERC Reliability Standards compliance needs, please contact Dale Zahn at (262) 436-4116 or visit our website at http://www.provencompliance.com.