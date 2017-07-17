Delta Dental Names Robert Budd Group Vice President of Marketing

Robert Budd, GVP Marketing, Delta Dental of California and affiliates

Delta Dental of California and its affiliated companies today announced the promotion of Robert Budd to group vice president of marketing.

A 24-year Delta Dental veteran, Budd most recently served as vice president of Mid-Atlantic sales, where he headed up sales and marketing activities in five states plus the District of Columbia. He previously was vice president of sales for Delta Dental Insurance Company’s western region.

In his new position, Budd will oversee marketing activities and communications for the entire group of companies in 15 states and the District of Columbia and will assume leadership for the companies’ direct-to-consumer and customer experience areas.

A graduate of the University of Southern California, Budd holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism.

About Delta Dental

Delta Dental California, Delta Dental Insurance Company, Delta Dental of Pennsylvania, Delta Dental of New York, Inc., and their affiliated companies together provide dental benefits to 36.5 million people in 15 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. All are part of the Delta Dental Plans Association, based in Oak Brook, Ill., the not-for-profit national association of the 39 independent Delta Dental member companies that collectively cover more than 75 million people nationwide.