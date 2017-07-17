Delta Dental names MohammadReza Navid group vice president of sales

MohammadReza Navid, GVP Sales, Delta Dental of California and affiliates

Delta Dental of California and its affiliated companies today announced the promotion of MohammadReza Navid to group vice president of sales.

Navid, who joined Delta Dental of California as vice president of sales in 2006, will oversee sales, sales administration and shared services for the group of companies in 15 states plus the District of Columbia. Under his leadership, the organization will continue to focus on meeting the needs of customers and strengthening its marketplace position.

Previously a principal at Mercer, Navid is a graduate of the University of Southern California, where he received his degree with honors in business administration with an emphasis in finance.

About Delta Dental

Delta Dental of California, Delta Dental Insurance Company, Delta Dental of Pennsylvania, Delta Dental of New York, Inc., and their affiliated companies together provide dental benefits to 36.5 million people in 15 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. All are part of the Delta Dental Plans Association, based in Oak Brook, Ill., the not-for-profit national association of the 39 independent Delta Dental member companies that collectively cover more than 75 million people nationwide.