Marketing and Social Media Tools for Small Businesses

It’s 2017 and the number of businesses popping up in the online industry has continued to increase. With such a flooded market, it’s become harder to make a name for businesses that are just starting out.

One company is out to help the little guys thrive. MyExcelTemplates.com has launched a new collection of Excel templates that help businesses manage platforms in which to create marketing campaigns. While some companies can afford marketing agencies to help them blow the competition away, some are forced to rely on more cost-effective methods.

The spokesman for MyExcelTemplates.com, Ben Davidson, gave a statement with the company’s new release. “Some of the strongest platforms for marketing just happen to be free. Out team takes advantage of Facebook, Twitter, and Pinterest simply because they are free. However, marketing needs to have good strategies in place to be effective. Our new set of templates is designed to give what they need. By organizing your thoughts and plans, you can begin to see what works, track that data, and slowly improve your battle plan as you go. These are some great tools for businesses that simply don’t have the means to pay for large-scale marketing solutions but have a great product or service they want to get out in the open.”

The template collection features both social media organizers and small business tools to help them flourish in their first few years of operation.

The templates include calculators to help calculate the training costs of new employees, employee time cards to track hours and pay, and sales trackers to help stay on top of sales and find ways to improve from month-to-month.

To take full-advantage of MyExcelTemplates.com’s inventory, people can visit their site for thousands of free resources.