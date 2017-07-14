If you feel you have been misclassified as an independent contractor and want to collect your unpaid wages, call Nicholas De Blouw, an experienced San Diego employment lawyer today at (800) 568 - 8020

The San Diego employment law lawyers at Blumenthal Nordrehaug & Bhowmik filed a class action lawsuit against Yourmechanic, Inc. on behalf of the company's Mobile Mechanics alleging that the auto repair and maintenace company illegally classified their Mobile Mechanics as independent contractors in order to avoid paying their share of payroll taxes, overtime wages, and other business related expenses. The class action lawsuit is currently pending in the San Diego County Superior Court as Case No. 37-2016-00024056-CU-OE-CTL. A copy of the class action complaint can be read by clicking here.

The class action lawsuit filed by the San Diego labor attorneys alleges that Yourmechanic hires workers to provide mobile car repair services at customers' homes and businesses, but alleges that the auto repair company classifies the Mobile Mechanics as independent contractors (instead of as employees) in order to avoid paying proper wages and business related expenses. Specifically, the lawsuit alleges that Yourmechanic exercises substantial control over the work performed and the manner and means in which the Mobile Mechanics perform the repair and maintenance services.

Additionally, the Complaint alleges that because the Mobile Mechanics were classified as independent contractors, these workers were allegedly not reimbursed for business expenses including money spent on gas, personal cell phone use and the expenses incurred to purchase the tools necessary to complete their job tasks as Mobile Mechanics.

Blumenthal, Nordrehaug, and Bhowmik represents many California employees who have been misclassified as independent contractors. With labor law offices located in Riverside, San Diego, Los Angeles, Sacramento, and San Francisco, the labor law attorneys at Blumenthal, Nordrehaug & Bhowmik are dedicated to helping employees throughout California protect and enforce their rights against some of the world’s largest corporations.

If you feel you have been misclassified as an independent contractor and want to collect your unpaid wages, call Nicholas De Blouw, an experienced San Diego employment lawyer today at (800) 568 - 8020.