David Mainville, CEO & Co-Founder

Navvia, a leading provider of process design and documentation software, today announced that it has been identified as a representative vendor in the Gartner "Market Guide for Enterprise Business Process Analysis” report.

According to Gartner, “We see two main drivers for EBPA tool adoption in the market. First, because digital business is becoming a major theme and process reinvention is crucial to these digital business initiatives, digital business drives the growth in business users' awareness of the benefits of analyzing and understanding their own processes within a broader enterprise context. Secondly, the accelerating pace of business is driving the need to respond more quickly and more effectively to change.”

The Navvia Process Designer is a SAAS application designed to help organizations collaboratively:



Assess process maturity & capability – to identify areas for improvement

Design, document and publish process documentation – to ensure everyone is working towards the same goals

Capture automation requirements – to speed up process implementation

Track process compliance – to make sure improvements take hold

“The Navvia Process Designer was developed to help our clients save time & money by providing an intuitive and collaborative alternative to the traditional approaches to process design” says David Mainville, CEO and Co-founder of Navvia. “We are excited to be represented in Gartner’s Market Guide”.

To access a reprint of the Market Guide, go http://i.navvia.com/download-gartners-enterprise-business-process-analysis-market-guide

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Navvia:

Navvia was founded in 1999 with the vision of providing organizations with the software, templates and services to simplify the design and implementation of IT and business processes. The Navvia Process designer is the embodiment of our vision and has evolved into the most powerful and easy to use process designer for both IT and business processes. We continually strive to provide features that help organizations improve productivity, save money and drive the benefits of process and tool implementation.