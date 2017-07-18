Koala Center For Sleep Disorders set to Expand Locations

Koala Center For Sleep Disorders has opened up new locations spanning from the West Mountains to the East Coast. Sleep disorders effect Americans everywhere, but now the citizens of Denver, CO, Plover, WI, Hoffman Estates, IL, Alexandria, VA, and New York, NY can experience the best care in the industry.

Collectively these Doctors have answered a new calling – to relieve snoring and sleep apnea for patients. Their new venture, Koala Center for Sleep Disorders, provides treatment for snoring and sleep apnea through oral appliance therapy. They are part of a number of dentists who have opened a Koala Center for Sleep Disorders in the US.

“Being healthcare providers, we have a strong desire to increase public awareness about the life threatening consequences of snoring and obstructive sleep apnea. By providing our patients an alternative to CPAP, they are able to live a more comfortable, fulfilling, and healthier life.”

Oral Appliance Therapy has proven to be a very viable and scientifically based treatment option for Obstructive Sleep Apnea. The American Academy of Sleep Medicine issued a statement in the 2006 journal SLEEP that Oral Appliance Therapy was approved as a first line of treatment for those suffering from mild to moderate Obstructive Sleep Apnea, and as an alternative to CPAP for severe sleep apnea. The oral appliance may also be used in combination with a low pressure CPAP for those with severe sleep apnea. The purpose of the oral appliance is to hold the jaw in a position that allows the airway to remain as open and firm as possible during sleep. Oral appliances are similar to athletic mouth guards, but less bulky and completely non-invasive. Oral appliances are covered by most medical insurance plans and Medicare.

According to the National Sleep Foundation over 18 Million Americans suffer from obstructive sleep apnea and over 90% go undiagnosed. People suffering from obstructive sleep apnea are at a higher risk for numerous health problems including heart disease, high blood pressure, stroke, depression, cancer, and even death.

For more information on these locations, visit http://koalasleepcenters.com/locations/.