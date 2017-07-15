Benjamin Marc, a full service marketing firm based in Lake Grove is no stranger to the re-branding process.

Founded in 2005 by President and CEO, Anthony Savino, Benjamin Marc has worked with the likes of Victorian Fence, winner of several awards due to their fence expertise, Allied Chimney, who is dominating the chimney cleaning, repair and installation industry in the five boroughs and Long Island and Dr. Ira Koeppel for many years. In 2012 CEO, Anthony Savino and Dr. Ira Koeppel met to discuss search engine optimization also known as SEO.

Since then a business and personal relationship has flourished to the point of design, development and marketing of Koeppel’s very popular and growing dental practice. Savino had this to comment about meeting Dr. Ira Koeppel. “Meeting Ira for the first time will always stand out for me, he has class, integrity and a positive attitude towards life and business. I want to say that the meeting was my chance to pitch him on all the services Benjamin Marc can provide for his practice but we ended up talking more about life experiences. When you see how Ira interacts with his staff and patients you start to understand his level of success. He and his staff treat everyone with the highest regards. After doing several hours of research I first presented Ira with a few samples of logo designs our team created for him. It didn’t take long to finalize a logo that is now showcased all over Dr. Koeppel’s office and advertising pieces.” From that point Savino discussed how smiledreammaker.com was rebuilt. “Redesigning and building Ira’s website took several months due to the attention to detail that Ira and myself both put in. He was looking for these key elements in order to surpass all of his competition. The website had to be modern, responsive, professional and had to beat all of his competitors in the search engines. My team and I took months creating web page layouts that fit that style and with the help of Ira creating unique content for all of his services we launched!” Within a few months Dr. Ira Koeppel’s new and improved website started climbing the ladder in the search engines and clients are commenting on how nice the new look is.

Benjamin Marc and Dr. Ira Koeppel continue to work together marketing all of the website and staying ahead of the curve. To view the website please feel free to visit http://www.benjaminmarc.com for more information.