Trazee Travel Announces Award Winners

Trazee Travel, the web publication aimed at travelers aged 18–35 and part of the FXExpress Publications, Inc. family of publications, which includes Global Traveler, announces the third annual winners of The Trazees. This is the third year for the web publication’s awards, following its launch in September 2014.
Trazeetravel.com is aimed at travelers ages 18–35, designed and created by the same demographic. Updated several times daily, Trazee Travel delivers fresh content on a range of travel trends, events, products, tips and reviews. Original features include Top 5, a list of the best five things to see or do in a given destination; and Under $100, with information on how to see a select destination for less than $100 per day. Interviews and quizzes round out the content, created by staff and freelance contributors. The community section allows readers to share their own travel stories and photos.
Nominations for The Trazees were collected from our intrepid group of contributors, as well as via an online ballot completed by Trazee readers. The nominations were compiled and a panel of Trazee and FXExpress Publications, Inc. management selected the final winners.
The winners will be celebrated at an event tonight at Boston’s historic Lenox Hotel.
Congratulations to the winners of the 2017 Trazees:
Favorite International Airline
Delta Air Lines
Second Consecutive Year
Favorite Airline Alliance
oneworld
Favorite Aircraft Type
Airbus A350
Favorite Airline Website
jetblue.com
Third Consecutive Year
Favorite Frequent-Flyer Program
Delta SkyMiles
Favorite Airline in North America
Alaska Airlines
Second Consecutive Year
Favorite Budget Airline
Southwest Airlines
Favorite Airline to South America
Aerolineas Argentinas
Favorite Airline in Europe
Aer Lingus
Third Consecutive Year
Favorite Airline in Africa
South African Airways
Third Consecutive Year
Favorite Airline in the Middle East
Qatar Airways
Second Consecutive Year
Favorite Airline in Asia
Korean Air
Second Consecutive Year
Favorite Green Airline
Lufthansa
Second Consecutive Year
Favorite Overall Airport in the World
Munich Airport
Third Consecutive Year
Favorite Airport in North America
Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport
Third Consecutive Year
Favorite Airport Shopping
Denver International Airport
Favorite Individual Hotel
Moxy New Orleans
Favorite Hotel Chain
Aloft Hotels & Resorts
Second Consecutive Year
Favorite Individual Boutique Hotel
ME Miami
Favorite Boutique Hotel Chain
Kimpton Hotels
Favorite Individual Lifestyle Hotel
Kimpton Carlyle Hotel Dupont Circle
Favorite Hotel Website
Kimpton.com
Favorite Hotel Rewards Program
IHG Rewards Club
Third Consecutive Year
Favorite Hotel Chain in Latin America
Barceló Hotel Group
Favorite Hotel Chain in Mexico
Fiesta Americana Hotels & Resorts
Third Consecutive Year
Favorite Hotel Chain in the Middle East
Vida Hotels and Resorts
Second Consecutive Year
Favorite Green Hotel
Element Hotels
Third Consecutive Year
Favorite Country
Spain
Third Consecutive Year
Favorite Worldwide City
Athens
Favorite Honeymoon Destination
Turks & Caicos
Favorite Event Around The Globe
Rio Carnival
Favorite Shopping City/Destination
Dubai
Favorite Nightlife Destination
Bangkok
Favorite Foodie City
New Orleans
Favorite Rental Car Company
National Car Rental
Favorite Luggage Brand
BlueSmart
Favorite Credit Card
Chase Sapphire Rewards
Favorite Cruise Line
Royal Caribbean International
