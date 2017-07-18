Trazee Travel Announces Award Winners

Trazee Travel, the web publication aimed at travelers aged 18–35 and part of the FXExpress Publications, Inc. family of publications, which includes Global Traveler, announces the third annual winners of The Trazees. This is the third year for the web publication’s awards, following its launch in September 2014.

Trazeetravel.com is aimed at travelers ages 18–35, designed and created by the same demographic. Updated several times daily, Trazee Travel delivers fresh content on a range of travel trends, events, products, tips and reviews. Original features include Top 5, a list of the best five things to see or do in a given destination; and Under $100, with information on how to see a select destination for less than $100 per day. Interviews and quizzes round out the content, created by staff and freelance contributors. The community section allows readers to share their own travel stories and photos.

Nominations for The Trazees were collected from our intrepid group of contributors, as well as via an online ballot completed by Trazee readers. The nominations were compiled and a panel of Trazee and FXExpress Publications, Inc. management selected the final winners.

The winners will be celebrated at an event tonight at Boston’s historic Lenox Hotel.

Congratulations to the winners of the 2017 Trazees:

Favorite International Airline

Delta Air Lines

Second Consecutive Year

Favorite Airline Alliance

oneworld

Favorite Aircraft Type

Airbus A350

Favorite Airline Website

jetblue.com

Third Consecutive Year

Favorite Frequent-Flyer Program

Delta SkyMiles

Favorite Airline in North America

Alaska Airlines

Second Consecutive Year

Favorite Budget Airline

Southwest Airlines

Favorite Airline to South America

Aerolineas Argentinas

Favorite Airline in Europe

Aer Lingus

Third Consecutive Year

Favorite Airline in Africa

South African Airways

Third Consecutive Year

Favorite Airline in the Middle East

Qatar Airways

Second Consecutive Year

Favorite Airline in Asia

Korean Air

Second Consecutive Year

Favorite Green Airline

Lufthansa

Second Consecutive Year

Favorite Overall Airport in the World

Munich Airport

Third Consecutive Year

Favorite Airport in North America

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

Third Consecutive Year

Favorite Airport Shopping

Denver International Airport

Favorite Individual Hotel

Moxy New Orleans

Favorite Hotel Chain

Aloft Hotels & Resorts

Second Consecutive Year

Favorite Individual Boutique Hotel

ME Miami

Favorite Boutique Hotel Chain

Kimpton Hotels

Favorite Individual Lifestyle Hotel

Kimpton Carlyle Hotel Dupont Circle

Favorite Hotel Website

Kimpton.com

Favorite Hotel Rewards Program

IHG Rewards Club

Third Consecutive Year

Favorite Hotel Chain in Latin America

Barceló Hotel Group

Favorite Hotel Chain in Mexico

Fiesta Americana Hotels & Resorts

Third Consecutive Year

Favorite Hotel Chain in the Middle East

Vida Hotels and Resorts

Second Consecutive Year

Favorite Green Hotel

Element Hotels

Third Consecutive Year

Favorite Country

Spain

Third Consecutive Year

Favorite Worldwide City

Athens

Favorite Honeymoon Destination

Turks & Caicos

Favorite Event Around The Globe

Rio Carnival

Favorite Shopping City/Destination

Dubai

Favorite Nightlife Destination

Bangkok

Favorite Foodie City

New Orleans

Favorite Rental Car Company

National Car Rental

Favorite Luggage Brand

BlueSmart

Favorite Credit Card

Chase Sapphire Rewards

Favorite Cruise Line

Royal Caribbean International

