Better World Campaign President Peter Yeo issued the following statement today regarding the House Appropriations Subcommittee on State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs FY’18 spending bill:

“The proposed bill would significantly underfund the work of the United Nations in strategic humanitarian and peacebuilding settings amid a growing number of global crises including four looming famines, the threat of ISIS, and the largest refugee crisis of our time.

“We greatly appreciate the longstanding leadership of Chairman Hal Rogers (R-KY) and Ranking Member Nita Lowey (D-NY) amid a difficult fiscal environment. We recognize that this new bill is an improvement from the President’s crippling FY’18 budget proposal for international affairs priorities and the UN. However, this legislation does not go nearly far enough to meet our funding obligations.

“Contrary to U.S. national security and economic interests, the bill includes deep and disproportionate cuts to overall foreign affairs spending with a topline funding level that is $10 billion less than the FY’17 spending bill. It also reduces funding to the UN and other international organizations by over $600 million.

“Specifically, the bill would underfund UN peacekeeping, putting us further into arrears. It would also eliminate funds for over a dozen of the UN’s most vital agencies and funds, including the UN Development Program (UNDP), UN Environment (UNEP), UN Women, UN Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), UN Population Fund (UNFPA), Green Climate Fund, and UN Fund for Victims of Torture.

“Going forward, we call on the House and Senate Appropriations Committees to reconsider these cuts and support current funding levels for the overall international affairs budget and full funding for the UN.”

