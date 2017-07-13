“As VR creators, it’s incredibly exciting to see cinematic virtual reality being recognized by the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. We are grateful to the Academy for the nomination, and congratulate our fellow nominees.”

The 22 minute virtual reality experience, produced in collaboration with Facebook and Oculus, was filmed over the course of five days in November and December 2016. It follows the former President and First Lady on an intimate tour of the White House, guiding viewers through the halls of the most iconic home in the United States. From the First Residence, to a conversation with President Obama in the Oval Office, to exploring the Rose Garden and the Situation Room, "The People’s House” offers personal memories and insights from the former President and First Lady in the place they called home for close to a decade. ”The People’s House” premiered at this year’s Tribeca Film Festival.

Felix & Paul Studios first collaborated with President Obama in 2016, when he became the first sitting United States president to participate in a virtual reality experience. “Through the Ages - President Obama Celebrates America’s National Parks” was filmed in Yosemite National Park in honour of the National Park Service’s Centennial, in partnership with Oculus and National Geographic.

This is the first Primetime Emmy nomination for Felix & Paul Studios. The studio had been previously honored with two Daytime Emmy Award nominations in 2016 for Outstanding Interactive Media - Original Daytime Program or Series category, with the virtual reality experiences “Inside Impact: East Africa” and “Inside the Box of Kurios.” The studio won a Daytime Emmy Award for “Inside the Box of Kurios,” a collaboration with Cirque du Soleil Media.

“We are thrilled to receive a Primetime Emmy nomination for this The People’s House,” said Félix Lajeunesse, Co-Founder and Creative Director of Felix & Paul Studios. “As VR creators, it’s incredibly exciting to see cinematic virtual reality being recognized by the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. We are grateful to the Academy for the nomination, and congratulate our fellow nominees.”

“The People’s House” is available in virtual reality on the Oculus Rift and on the Samsung Gear VR, powered by Oculus.

A media kit including a 2D trailer, still photos and additional assets for the piece can be found here.

A link to the full experience on Facebook 360 video can be found here.

A link to the full experience on YouTube can be found here.

ABOUT FELIX & PAUL STUDIOS

Felix & Paul Studios is the industry leader in the field of high-end cinematic virtual reality with an unparalleled reputation for producing the highest quality experiences in this emerging new medium. The studio combines technological innovation with a unique, pioneering and in-depth approach to the new art of virtual reality storytelling—creating ground-breaking original cinematic experiences (MIYUBI, Nomads series, Strangers) and collaborations with existing franchises (Jurassic World, Cirque du Soleil, Fox Searchlight’s Wild) and world-renowned personalities and leaders (President Barack Obama, First Lady Michelle Obama, LeBron James, President Bill Clinton).

The company is the world’s only full spectrum VR studio, showcasing end-to-end creative and technological know-how and proprietary tools within one company—including best-in-class spherical 3D camera systems, production and post-production software and processes, and specialized audio capture, design and processing through its Headspace Studios division.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada with offices in Los Angeles, CA, Felix & Paul Studios has a highly experienced team of over 50 VR specialists and is backed by Caisse de Depot et Placement du Quebec, Comcast Ventures, OMERS Ventures and the Phi Group.

