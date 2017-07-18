Assured Quality Systems reaches new milestone by receiving the SMSDC 2017 Supplier of the Year Award.

Assured Quality Systems (AQS) provides 3rd party inspection services that help manufacturers across multiple industry verticals achieve 99.9% quality assurance. Since 2013, Assured Quality Systems has delivered faster, better, more cost-effective processes ensuring manufacturing quality. AQS has implemented a proprietary approach that goes beyond thoroughly vetting quality inspectors. With AQS, manufacturers have a seasoned liaison onsite. This has distinguished AQS from its competitors and made them the South’s largest women/minority-owned quality controlled solution provider.

The Southwest Minority Supplier Development Council (SMSDC) recognizes the contributions of several Corporations, Suppliers and the Advocate of the Year that have demonstrated unparalleled leadership and accomplishments. Corporate Members and Certified MBEs are invited to submit their nomination endorsing an organization that deserves industry and peer recognition. The MBE’s must operate in the Central & South Texas region, which includes Austin, San Antonio, The Rio Grande Valley and its surrounding areas. The awardees were recently recognized at SMSDC annual Premier Face Time Regional Awards Ceremony, which was held at the Westin Riverwalk Hotel in San Antonio, TX. “The SMSDC is delighted to recognize Assured Quality Systems with the 2017 Supplier of the Year Award,” stated Karen Box, President & CEO for the Southwest Minority Supplier Development Council.

Brittany Stovall, Co-Founder & CEO, joined forces with her business partner Paulina Sandoval, C0-Founder, CFO to disrupt the traditional approach to quality assurance. “I'm so very proud of our team,” stated Brittany. “The commitment and drive that everyone brings to the company daily is staggering. It is that kind of effort, that has helped us achieve this level of success. Paulina agrees, “I'm so very honored to except this award! This award really shows the devoted hard work and dedication of our incredible team across the entire company.”

Assured Quality Systems is poised to grow over the next few years through strategically planned entry and expansion into emerging markets and territories including North America, South America and Central America.

Assured Quality Systems (AQS), based in Dallas Texas, is a minority-owned and woman-owned business that is MBE-certified as well as being certified with the NMSDC and WBENC. AQS delivers quality assurance services through 3rd party inspections, including onsite management and supervision. AQS provides Rapid Response Quality Control Inspection for automotive, aerospace, technology, medical equipment, Furniture, mobile devices and more. For more information please visit http://www.assuredqualitysystems.com.

