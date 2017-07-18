RyanSharkey Grows Tax Practice with the Hire of Travis Sherman, CPA

Travis Sherman, CPA Travis has demonstrated remarkable leadership and expertise in advising clients on complex ASC 740, mergers and acquisitions, corporate restructuring, and other domestic and international tax planning matters throughout his career.

RyanSharkey is pleased to announce the hiring of Travis Sherman, CPA, as a Partner in its Tax Practice.

Travis has more than 25 years of experience in public accounting, including significant involvement with international companies of all sizes. He has assisted various types of businesses with particular focus on government contractors, professional service businesses and technology companies.

Travis provides tax consulting and compliance services to complex organizations while viewing the tax consequences of any planning activity from an international tax perspective. Specifically, he has broad experience in assisting numerous clients with international tax compliance; ASC 740 implementation and review; mergers and acquisitions; foreign business investments; offshore profits planning; transfer pricing; and other tax strategies.

Previously, Travis served as a tax partner and consultant with international firms, advising clients from startups to Fortune 500 companies. He also served as the tax director for a multi-billion dollar international company, managing all aspects of tax planning and compliance for global operations.

Travis graduated from Shepherd University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting and Virginia Polytechnic Institute & State University with a Master of Accountancy with a tax specialization. He is a certified public accountant in Virginia.

“Travis has demonstrated remarkable leadership and expertise in advising clients on complex ASC 740, mergers and acquisitions, corporate restructuring, and other domestic and international tax planning matters throughout his career,” said Tax Practice Leader and Co-Founder David Sharkey. “Our clients are relying on well-seasoned experts to help them navigate complex compliance and accounting regulation changes throughout 2017 and beyond as the tax landscape around the world continues to evolve. Travis will be instrumental in accelerating the growth of our services, particularly to our international corporate clients.”

About RyanSharkey

RyanSharkey, LLP is a leading accounting and consulting firm in the Washington, D.C. region, serving the technology, consumer services, and government contracting industries. The firm delivers accounting, audit, tax, and financial advisory services for a diverse group of clients. Guided by a unique corporate culture, RyanSharkey’s team of advisors is known for their personalized insight, forward-thinking solutions, and innovative strategies.