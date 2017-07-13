StrongMind Wins 22 Telly Awards

StrongMind (http://www.strongmind.com), a leading digital curriculum and technology platform developer for secondary schools, announced it has received 22 Telly Awards (http://www.tellyawards.com), including five silver Tellys, the organization’s highest honor.

“StrongMind is continually blazing new trails in multimedia elements like video to unlock the magic of learning and improve academic outcomes for students,” said StrongMind Founder and CEO, Damian Creamer. “ We are thrilled to be recognized with multiple Telly Awards two years in a row.”

The following videos from Physical Science and British Literature courses were awarded:

1. “Communication in Science”/Physical Science B - Silver, Education; Silver, 3D Graphics/Animation; Bronze, Graphics; Bronze, Art Direction

2. “Models in Science”/Physical Science B – Bronze, Education; Bronze, Animation; Bronze, Graphics; Bronze, Art Direction

3. “Motion – Isaac Newton’s First Law”/Physical Science B – Bronze, Education; Bronze, Music;

4. “Never Let Me Go”/British Literature – Silver, Videography/Cinematography; Bronze, Education; Bronze, Directing; Bronze, Editing

5. “She Walks in Beauty”/British Literature – Bronze, Education; Bronze, 3D Graphics/Animation; Bronze, Art Direction; Bronze, Graphics;

6. “Ozymandias”/British Literature– Silver, Art Direction; Bronze, Education; Bronze, Graphics

7. “The Piano”/British Literature – Silver, Use of Animation

"We are extremely proud to once again recognize outstanding productions in the film and video industry,” said Executive Director of the Telly Awards, Linda Day. "The quality of work submitted each season continues to exceed our expectations."

StrongMind Digital Curriculum was originally developed for the 20,000+ students at Primavera Online High School, Arizona’s largest, and one of the most successful online high schools in the country. In addition to building a pedagogically sound, research-based curriculum, it is pushing the boundaries in mediums such as video, education games, interactive graphs and teacher-led lessons to bring key concepts to life and help students master critical skills.

About StrongMind

StrongMind is helping U.S. secondary schools democratize education with its rigorous and engaging digital curriculum for grades 6-12 and state-of-the-art technology platform. It is the ideal solution for schools committed to offering their students the highest quality online education. StrongMind Digital Curriculum has recently received five Regional Emmy® Awards, an SIIA CODiE Award, 29 Telly Awards and a Serious Play Competition Award. To learn more, visit http://www.StrongMind.com.