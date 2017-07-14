Radiology Business Management Members Help Redesign RBMA.org

Being able to reach the right person, access the right resource or find the article, conference or educational program you need when you need it can make the difference between success and failure.

The Radiology Business Management Association has relaunched its website rbma.org with a completely new design driven by direct input from its members who are active users of the site. It features a better search function, a more robust member directory with personal profile pages, resource pages geared toward staff functions within a practice, a more prominent placement for the association’s blog, and dynamic design features that adjust the content displayed depending on whether someone is viewing the page on a small handheld mobile device, a tablet computer or on a large desktop-computer screen.

“What makes this redesign special is that it incorporates the feedback from our members about what they loved and what they didn’t in the old site,” said Bob Still, RBMA executive director. “The RBMA is a strongly member-led organization because the people engaged in the business of radiology are those in the best position to know exactly what types of resources they need to be successful.”

Channeling all this member feedback into a beautiful and functional design that is simple to navigate fell to the RBMA staff and Armstrong Enterprise Communication, Inc., a leading association technology solutions company in Fairfax, Va.

“This was a challenging but also deeply rewarding project because we had the opportunity to improve a resource RBMA members access daily, so we focused on re-organizing the content to reduce clicks and improve navigation, while also creating a more modern, clean design,” said Jessica Struve, associate director of Membership and Innovation for the RBMA.

One of the most eagerly anticipated features to return to the site was the RBMA’s online forums, which allow members to discuss topics ranging from coding and information technology to marketing and practice management. The forums will experience further upgrades over the next six months. In addition, the new profile pages, which can include expanded biographical information and a personal photo, will help members connect online as well as in person at RBMA-organized conferences and events.

“Being able to reach the right person, access the right resource or find the article, conference or educational program you need when you need it can make the difference between success and failure,” said Christie James, FRBMA, president-elect of the RBMA, “I love how much easier it is for me to find information and current ‘hot off the press’ news on the new site.”

Some new features were also added to the site, including “Bob’s Blog” by RBMA Executive Director Bob Still.

Only RBMA members have access to the full content on the new site. To learn more about becoming an RBMA member, visit: https://www.rbma.org/RBMAMembers/Membership/Join/Shared_Content/Membership/join-rbma.aspx.

About RBMA

Founded in 1968, the Radiology Business Management Association is a national not-for-profit association providing members with applied business information and intelligence applicable in any radiology setting. RBMA represents more than 2,300 radiology practice managers and other radiology business professionals. Its aggregate influence extends to more than 24,000 radiologic technologists and 26,000 administrative staff and physicians. RBMA is the leading professional organization for radiology business management and is recognized for its radiology-specific educational programs, products and services, publications and data. The resources and solutions RBMA offers its members and the broader health care community are helping to shape the profession’s future.