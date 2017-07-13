Leslie McKee, "Another Mile" (Creative Soul Records) There have been many times when I’ve felt like giving up, but I’ve come out on the other side alive and full of hope.

Creative Soul Records artist Leslie McKee is back with her new album, “Another Mile” – the long-awaited follow-up to her 2009 debut EP, “Trust In You.” Delivering a mix of powerful ballads and infectious pop-infused tracks, McKee’s vocals soar to new heights on her first full-length release, sharing a message of redemption, restoration and relationship woven through songs and stories that reflect her heart.

“’Another Mile’ is the culmination of the many miles traveled to work on this project and the many places my heart has journeyed over the past few years,” says McKee. “My desire is that my life experiences will be used as a platform to shine the light of Jesus into the dark places; that the songs on this album will offer hope to the broken in spirit and will encourage those who are weary to keep holding on.”

McKee isn’t one to shy away from talking about real life, as evidenced by the songs on “Another Mile.” She hopes that by doing so, others will know they are not alone in their struggles.

“In those hard times, it may take all we have to get up in the morning and will ourselves to breathe,” says McKee. “We need something or someone to hold on to, and that something is hope and it is found in the person of Jesus Christ. There have been many times when I’ve felt like giving up, but I’ve come out on the other side alive and full of hope. I want to be able to encourage others to hold on!”

Produced and engineered by Creative Soul Records founder Eric Copeland, Jonathan Crone (Danny Gokey, Vanessa Williams) and Steve Dady (Stephen Curtis Chapman, Selah) and with vocal production by Keith Everett Smith (TobyMac) and Tasha Layton Smith (Katy Perry), "Another Mile" features some of Nashville’s top songwriters and studio musicians, as well as backing vocals by members of the National Praise and Worship Institute Choir at Trevecca Nazarene University.

