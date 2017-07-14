Aruze Gaming Australia Announces Cameron Louis as General Manager

We are very confident to aggressively grow our market share in the next 12 months

Aruze Gaming Australia Proprietary Limited (“Aruze”) announces that it has appointed Cameron Louis as General Manager. As General Manager, effective July 10th, 2017, Cameron will oversee Aruze’s operations in Australia and his responsibilities will cover Sales, Marketing, Accounting, Finance, Human Resources, Production and Service functions.

“Aruze is very fortunate to have Cameron join the company. Under Cameron’s outstanding leadership and strong capacity of growing the business, we are very confident to aggressively grow our market share in the next 12 months,” said Aruze’s Global COO Yugo Kinoshita.

Cameron’s career in the gaming industry spans 20 years, most recently as Senior Vice President Asia Pacific at Interblock. In this position, Cameron was responsible for achieving annual budget, opening new jurisdictions and was a key member of the product planning and strategy. Prior to joining Interblock, Cameron held multiple managerial positions at International Game Technology (“IGT”) and Ainsworth Game Technology. His titles in these organizations included Sales Manager ANZ – Strategic System Solutions, State Sales Manager, National Sales Manager and Sales Manager. During Cameron’s experience in the slot manufacturing industry, he has an expertise in Business Management, Strategic Planning, Marketing Planning and Financial Management. Cameron is a dynamic leader with a proven record of achievements.

About Aruze Gaming Australia Proprietary Limited

Aruze Gaming Australia, headquartered in New South Wales, designs, develops and manufactures slot machines and gaming devices for the global casino market. With affiliates in Hong Kong, North America, South Africa, Macau, Philippines, and Japan, Aruze produces innovative gaming products, including high-resolution video and stepper slot machines, communal gaming products, and multi-terminal devices.

For more news and information about Aruze, please visit http://www.aruzegaming.com/aruze-gaming-australia