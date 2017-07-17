Bridging the Gap Between Science and Religion

As debates between science and religion have been argued for centuries, these issues are discussed further to help bridge the gap in James G. Martin’s book “Revelation Through Science.”

Written for the educated non-scientist, Martin’s background as a chemist has allowed him to address how science and faith can complement each other. Following the lead of astronomers, physicists, and biologists, he presents new examples from chemistry that the more deeply science probes nature, the more it reveals evidence pointing towards God.

“There is a new and growing network of scientists who are willing to defend their religious faith, and who ‘present evidence for faith,’ to cite the elegant phrase of NIH Director Francis Collins,” said Martin. “Rather than minimize the issue by separating science and relation into different domains of truth, this informal network contends that science and religion are compatible and mutually supportive.”

Kirkus Reviews called the book “a philosophically challenging but accessible argument for comity between reason and faith.”

“Revelation Through Science” adds new material from chemistry, describing organic structures that are profoundly vital for life, yet too complex for self-assembly without some guiding principle. Martin believes that it should lift the burden from believers and seekers to realize that science is not the enemy of faith.

“Revelation Through Science”

By James G. Martin

ISBN: 978-1-52453-608-4 (hardcover); 978-1-52453-609-1 (softcover);

978-1-52453-610-7 (eBook)

Available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Xlibris

About the author

James G. Martin is a Princeton PhD organic chemist who taught at prestigious Davidson College, his alma mater. During that time, he played principal tuba in the Charlotte Symphony and officiated high school football. Drawn to politics as a precinct worker, Martin was elected three times as county commissioner, six times to the U.S. Congress, and twice as Governor of North Carolina. After twenty-six years of public service, he returned to his scientific roots in private life to serve as vice president of medical research at Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte. Martin and his wife have three children and five grandchildren. To learn more, please visit http://www.beatenpathbooks.com.

