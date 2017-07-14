Horizon Goodwill's new store set to open July 28, 2017 People like to buy at our stores because it is more than just shopping. The dollars are being used to provide jobs, training, and services to individuals who have barriers to employment.

Goodwill has become a staple in the community in Charles Town, West Virginia. As a result of its success, Goodwill needed to expand the square footage to provide a quality shopping experience for the community. CEO, John McCain said, “In a time when many stores are closing their doors, we feel blessed to continue to provide a unique shopping experience for our customers. People like to buy at our stores because it is more than just shopping. The dollars are being used to provide jobs, training, and services to individuals who have barriers to employment. They are shopping for a cause, and because of those people our community is now thriving.”

The old store located at 136 Patrick Henry Way will be closing July 19, and the new store located at 160 Patrick Henry Way will be hosting its grand opening Friday, July 28, 2017. There will be an open house from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm and light refreshments will be served. The ribbon cutting will be at 9:00 am hosted by the Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce.

For 62 years, Horizon Goodwill has helped people find jobs, build their financial stability, and strengthen their families. They receive thousands of donations annually that support 18 stores and 17 counties in four states. Goodwill continues to implement new programs and business services to preserve the positive social and environmental outcomes for the community. McCain said, “We are grateful for all the support of the community in Charles Town. We couldn’t provide the services we do without the faithful clientele that has backed us over the years.”

About Horizon Goodwill

Goodwill has been rated #1 above the global brands Amazon and Google for the Brand World Value Rankings for 2016 and 2017. Horizon Goodwill Industries, whose mission is “Removing Barriers, Creating Opportunities,” is a non-profit organization dedicated to ensuring that all people have access to employment despite significant obstacles. Horizon Goodwill serves over 5,000 clients annually in a 17-county region that includes parts of the states of Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia. For more information, please visit http://www.horizongoodwill.org @HorizonGoodwill #GoodwillGrandOpening #removingbariers #creatingopportunities #GoodwillChangesLives