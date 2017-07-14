Producer's Guild of America Welcomes B.D. Gunnell as New Member

In June of 2017, producer B.D. Gunnell (http://www.imdb.com/name/nm4042157/?ref_=nv_sr_1) was accepted into the Producer's Guild of America (PGA), which is based in Beverly Hills.

The PGA is a trade association representing television, film, and new media producers in the United States. It's composed of over 7,500 members who work together to protect and improve their careers, the industry and community by facilitating members health benefits, encouraging enforcement of workplace labor laws, the creation of fair and impartial standards for the awarding of producing credits, as well as other education and advocacy efforts. They also provide members with entrance to special screenings of movies during Oscar season.

B.D., whose short film "Rated" premiered recently at the Ojai Film Festival to rave reviews, had this to say about her recent admission into the Guild: "[my membership] is important because it's a great networking opportunity for producers. As producers, we are lone wolves. We run on our own, and don't meet a lot of our kind unless we are networking. At the guild, I sat in a room with 200 other producers, vetted by my peers, ready to network."

Her admittance additionally works as a representation of the PGA's willingness to adjust its gender ratio. The Guild's percentage of female members, as of today, is 45% - a number that has increased by 2% since 2015.

"Joining the PGA makes me feel validated in what I do, and gives me that next level of credibility," says Gunnell. "It was an absolute honor to become a member, and all it does is take me to that next step in my career."

For more information on B.D. and her work, visit her IMDB page: http://www.imdb.com/name/nm4042157/?ref_=nv_sr_1

To contact B.D. directly, you can call her at (323) 696-1443 or email her at bdgunnell(at)outlook.com