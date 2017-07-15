Cher Harris promoted to general manager of The Houstonian Club “We are extremely pleased to have Cher’s leadership and fitness-forward approach to club management." John Durie, CEO of the Houstonian Campus, LLC

The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa is pleased to announce the appointment of Cher Harris as general manager of The Houstonian Club.

Harris joined The Houstonian Club as fitness director in 2007, and served as the club’s assistant general manager since 2008. She has over 22 years of club management experience and will provide direction on all aspects of the 175,000 square-foot, private club located in the prime Galleria are of Houston. She has a Master’s Degree in Kinesiology from Indiana University and is an American College of Sports Medicine Certified Exercise Physiologist.

“We are extremely pleased to have Cher’s leadership and fitness-forward approach to club management. Her commitment to member experience and service standards, business acumen and years of hands-on experience leading teams of trainers, instructors, pros and other wellness staff make her the ideal executive for the club,” said John Durie, CEO of the Houstonian Campus, LLC.

Located in the heart of Houston, The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa is a Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star, incomparable urban retreat located minutes from downtown, the Galleria and Memorial Park and the Texas Medical Center. Guests and Members can relax and rejuvenate on a 27-acre oasis, with floor-to-ceiling wooded views in its guest rooms, four on-site dining restaurants and elegant hotel bar. The 175,000 square-foot Houstonian Club offers state-of-the-art equipment, over 180 weekly fitness classes, aquatic programs, an indoor tennis facility, three resort pools and more. Trellis Spa is a Mediterranean style, 17,000-square-foot facility with 20 treatment rooms, hair and nail salons, and luxurious locker rooms with Jacuzzi and steam rooms, an indoor Float Pool, a Relaxation Lounge with fireplace and a Tranquility Room. One of Houston’s historic gems, the property is known for its grace, comfort and unparalleled guest experience.

