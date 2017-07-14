American Pet Products Association Talks Holiday Gifts for Pets

Orbee-Tuff® Holiday Balls by Planet Dog According to the 2017-2018 American Pet Products Association (APPA) National Pet Owners Survey half of dog owners and 39 percent of cat owners buy gifts for their pets for Christmas or Chanukah.

Just what are pet owners looking to gift their furry family members this holiday season? Pet product manufacturers have listened to their customers and the trends are going toward toys, treats and accessories among most popular options. According to the 2017-2018 American Pet Products Association (APPA) National Pet Owners Survey half of dog owners and 39 percent of cat owners buy gifts for their pets for Christmas or Chanukah. The Survey also reveals that dog owners spend an average of $14 on any gift for their canines while cat owners spend an average of $12. Below is a range of gifting ideas to cover everyone from the always nice to the sometimes naughty.

Stocking Stuffers

Dogs that love to play fetch will go wild for the Orbee-Tuff® Holiday Balls by Planet Dog. They come in a variety of shapes and sizes to fit all winter holidays. Owners can throw a snowball indoors and outdoors, stuff their pets’ stocking with coal or give them some peace and quiet. Orbee-Tuff® balls are chewy but durable that will keep dogs entertained all season long.

Price: $13.95-$17.95

http://www.planetdog.com

When it comes to the holidays, owners have to stick to the classics. That’s why they can’t forget about Purina’s Beggin Strips, Friskies Party Mix and Busy Beggin Twisted. These favorites are offered in 6 ounce packs making them great for stockings and even have a ‘To’ and ‘From’ tag, so pets know who to lick and thank. The Friskies specially designed Party Mix is holiday themed with snowmen, stars and evergreen trees.

Price: $3.49

http://www.purina.com

Busy owners looking for a cute stocking all ready to go might like Dog Stockings by Pet Factory. Filled with colorful raw-hide bones and holiday shaped treats that dogs can enjoy by the fire while the rest of the family opens presents, this makes for a convenient option for any gift-giving owner this holiday.

Price: $13.99- $15.99

http://www.petfactory.com

Dress to Impress

Holiday gatherings bring families together so make sure the entire family is looking their best. The Cassandra Party Dress by Pooch Outfitters perfect for holiday parties, pictures and more. Every dog will feel glamourous with the sequin and lace applique top, rosette bow at waist and layered tulle skirt. Its Velcro opening makes it easy to get on-and-off and can be found in sizes XXS-L.

Price: $38.00

http://www.baxterboo.com

Canine companions will be in style for the holiday season with the Snowman Party Premium Collar & Leash Set from Country Brook Design. This festive set is made of durable, comfortable polyester and the collar features a metal side-release buckle with a brilliant, shiny finish.

Price: $19.95

http://www.cbpetz.com

The Jackson Poop Pick-Up Pouch by A Pet with Paws makes a unique, stylish and functional gift for every dog mom out there. Not only is this bag fashionable, but it’s eco-friendly, cruelty-free and vegan too! The discrete small opening on the backside makes it easy to access poop bags. This vibrant red accessory will be sure to add a “poop” of color to any walk or adventure with Fido.

Price: $21.50

http://www.apetwithpaws.com

The Backcountry Pattern Nylon Collar by Hamilton is a subtle way for both rugged and fashionable pets to show off their holiday spirit. The jacquard ribbon overlay pattern fits the wintertime theme without calling out any one specific holiday. It comes with a custom buckle and cuts are finished away from the neck to avoid irritation.

Price: $7.99- 11.99

http://www.hamiltonproducts.com

Pawliday Fun

The Kitty Tippy Cardboard Cat Scratcher by K&H is an interactive toy with an optional tippy rocker that rocks back and forth encouraging them to play with the balls in the middle. It also includes a middle scratching surface and small packet of catnip that appeals to their playful instinct and keeps them busy while guests are over.

Price: $25.99

http://www.khmfg.com

What easier way to get Fido in the holiday spirit than with Lulubelles Ginger Snapped and PupSaver Power Plush Toys by Huxley & Kent. This is a gift that gives back too, as $2 is donated to a local charity for each toy sold. Made with soft plush on the outside and fused with tough plush on the inside, this will be a favorite out of Fido’s toy pile.

Price: $7.99-21.99

http://www.huxleyandkent.com

Forget about making a gingerbread house, try making a Pet Cake by Lucky Paws LLC. There is a dog and cat version and they are simple to make. No need to be Betty Crocker, just mix, microwave and decorate and it’s done. People get the fun of baking without be tempted by the sweets at the house. The holiday kit includes one re-usable pan, one holiday flavored mix, and one frosting mix! Cooks in less than three minutes.

Price: $9.99

http://www.ilovepetcakes.com

Posh’d Pets and Gifts

FurHaven’s NAP™ Sofa Pet Beds are cozy, affordable and can be the coziest gift for Fido. Thick foam bases and wide bolsters stuffed with high-loft recycled fiber, provide cozy support for pets of all ages to ensure a longer, rejuvenating rest. Owners can choose four different fabric styles and the covers can be removed and washed easily. Available in four sizes: Small, Medium, Large and Jumbo.

Price: $26.99

http://www.furhaven.com

For those just jumping into the pet owner role, the 3-gallon Bubble-Shaped Aquarium Kit by KollerCraft, might be the perfect gift. It comes with everything needed to set up to a successful aquarium. An aquarium is not only decorative, adding beauty to a home, dorm, or office but it has been proven to provide therapeutic effects. It includes, water care conditioner that makes tap water instantly safe enabling immediate addition of fish, tropical fish food and a How-to Set-up Your Aquarium Guide.

Price: $29.99

http://www.kollercraft-products.com

Keep Fido warm and up on current style trends with the Loft Dog Coat by Kurgo, a reversible and quilt-shelled jacket. Ready for a city stroll or a snowshoe adventure through the mountains, this waterproof and lightweight jacket is perfect for any activity and is designed with mobility in mind while keeping dogs warm to the core. The Loft Dog Coat is available in five different colors, size XS-XL.

Price: $35.00

http://www.kurgo.com

In charge of bringing dessert to a holiday gathering? Don’t forget the pets! The Perfect Pooch Gift Pack by Exclusively Pet contains a variety of cookies and different flavors including Vanilla Wafer Cookies, Best Buddy Bits Peanut Butter Flavor and more. The rustic winter gift set doesn’t need to be wrapped and it makes for an ideal hostess gift, present for the dog–obsessed and, of course, for letting your Best Buddy know he’s loved.

Price: $22.99

http://www.exclusivelypet.com

