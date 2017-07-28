“We want to recognize the massive amount of talent out there, globally. Beyond the artists who can attend the festival, there is a great community of Beatles performers around the world."

The London Beatles Festival is thrilled to announce the first annual International Beatles Tribute Awards - an exciting addition to the 2017 Festival. We are calling for immediate submissions to be considered for nomination, with winners to be announced on Sunday September 10th during a VIP Dinner Party, Charity Fundraiser and Awards Ceremony at the Octopus’s Beer Garden.

Bands can enter at awards.thebeatlesfestival.com in seven categories, including the best tribute band, best cover band, best individual tribute artists and best cover of a Beatles tune by a recording artist.

Submissions are free. Voting for each category will be open to the public on July 25th.

Tickets for the VIP Dinner Party and Awards will be on sale July 10th at 10 AM. Tickets include reserved table seating, full four-course dinner, entertainment from some of the industry’s best artists backed by a full orchestra, and seats for the International Beatles Tribute Awards with special guest speakers (TBA in August) - PLUS an all-weekend VIP pass to the Octopus’s Beer Garden with table service and the best seats in the house, normally valued at $35 – all for only $65! We expect tickets to go fast, so get them early.

Festival Director Paul Rivard says: “We want to recognize the massive amount of talent out there, globally. Beyond the artists who can attend the festival, there is a great community of Beatles performers around the world. We all honour the Beatles, and we want to honour those who spend their time entertaining and keeping the music of the Beatles alive.”

The 2017 London Beatles Festival is a three-day street event full of Music and Fun, happening September 8th to 10th.

Check thebeatlesfestival.com for details.

Other Festival Features Include-



Performances by well-known tribute bands including The Rattles, The Caverners, BeatleMania Revisited, Ringer Starr, an 18-piece brass Big Band and more.

Three days of live music performances.

Opening Ceremonies celebrating The Canada 150 and 50 years of Sgt. Pepper at our free Abbey Road Community Stage on September 9th at 10am.

Pepperland Kid’s Zone, featuring live music, face-painting, and interactive activities.

A Youth Talent Showcase featuring performances performers aged 3 to 19. Auditions are being held now and registration can be found at thebeatlesfestival.com/yts.

Theatre productions, movies and panel discussions.

The “Baby You Can Drive My Car” Show throughout the weekend.

Karaoke, Trivia and other Competitions leading up to and during the festival.

Vendors, activities and street musicians

Late-night ‘After Party’’, and special menu ‘Eatles’ in local downtown pubs and restaurants.

The Festival is a not-for-profit organization. A portion of proceeds will go to three charities: Youth Opportunities Unlimited, Over 55, and the Sunshine Foundation.

Tickets on Sale Now at Ticketwindow.ca

Media Contact:Tracy Lamourie

lamouriepr(at)gmail(dot)com

647-918-8565

OR

Festival Director: Paul Rivard

380 Wellington St. Tower B 6thFloor

London, ON. - N6A 5B5

Mobile: 519.933.8504

Email: paul(at)thebeatlesfestival(dot)com