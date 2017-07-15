www.cdha.org Leadership worked tirelessly to ensure a smooth transition for all California members.

The California Dental Hygienists’ Association (CDHA) celebrated its’ first year as an independent organization at its’ 2017 House of Delegates (HOD) annual business meeting in San Diego, CA. With the installation of Lory Laughter, RDH, MSDH as the new CDHA President, along with officers of the Executive Committee, Component Trustees, and Council Chairs, CDHA has officially completed our first independent year since separating from the ADHA. “It has been a busy year for our leadership and management staff”, states outgoing CDHA president Julie Coan, RDH MPH.

Leadership worked tirelessly to ensure a smooth transition for all California members. “This next year we are hoping to build on the momentum of our first year, and we have worked hard to organize towards that goal”, states Lory Laughter, RDH, MS, CDHA President. CDHA is focused on the California RDH. We continue to fight for legislation and employment issues that will ensure the success and scope of practice of our members locally and our partners nationally.

With this goal in mind, CDHA has announced guaranteed, group discounted Long Term & Short Term Disability Insurance policies and Life Insurance policies to all CDHA Members. Information and enrolment can be found on the CDHA website and our Facebook page. http://cdha.org/insurance-for-cdha-members. CDHA Government Relations Council highlighted this past year with CDHA Legislative Day and partnered with the California Society of Periodontists’ to pass SCR-19, which declared March as Periodontal/Gum Disease Awareness Month. CDHA has also partnered with Dental Post as the official job board for CDHA members looking for employment opportunities. (http://www.dentalpost.net/)

Come join your RDH colleagues at CDHA and together we can continue moving our profession forward in California.

The California Dental Hygienists’ Association (CDHA) is the authoritative voice of the state’s dental hygiene profession. The organization was established over 30 years ago when two regional associations merged to form a unified professional group. CDHA represents thousands of dental hygienists in the state of California.