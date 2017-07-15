Gradient Group, LLC announces Anthony (Tony) Voigt, PE, PTOE as Managing Director of Traffic/ITS Engineering. Tony will serve as a key leader to promote and manage Gradient’s traffic engineering, intelligent transportation systems (ITS), and transportation operations and planning services throughout Texas. Voigt has 25 years of experience in the traffic engineering industry specializing in traffic studies and analysis, modeling and simulation, systems engineering, ITS, traffic design, and construction assurance oversight, administration, and management.

“The addition of Tony into the Gradient family is a clear indication of the firm's ability to attract world-class talent”, states Gradient’s President, Stephanie Anderson, PE. “With his extensive and specialized background in traffic engineering and transportation planning, he provides our clients invaluable leadership from project initiation through completion.”

Voigt previously served as Program Manager for Texas A&M Transportation Institute's (TTI) Houston Research and Implementation Office where he was in charge of a research portfolio that included complex transportation project analysis, ITS system planning and evaluation, and oversight of numerous safety, operations, and planning projects. His efforts have included research and implementation projects for USDOT/FHWA, TRB, TxDOT, the Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County (METRO), Harris County, Houston-Galveston Area Council, City of Houston, and many other public agencies.

Through engagement as a private consultant, Voigt has demonstrated broad expertise as it relates to traffic impact analysis, traffic signal and communications design, pavement marking and signing designs, traffic simulation and modeling, roadway and parking design, traffic control plan design, complex queuing analysis, neighborhood traffic studies, and analysis and performance measurement using vehicle probe and incident data.

Voigt is a Registered Professional Engineer (PE) in the State of Texas and a certified Professional Traffic Operations Engineer (PTOE). He received his Masters and Bachelor Degrees in Civil Engineering from Texas A&M University. Additionally, Voigt is a member of the Institute of Transportation Engineers (ITE), the Texas Section of the Institute of Transportation Engineers (TexITE), and currently serves as Vice President and Board Member of the Texas Chapter of the Intelligent Transportation Society of Texas (ITS Texas).

Voigt adds to Gradient’s list of TxDOT precertifications:

1.1.1 Policy Planning

1.2.1 Systems Planning

1.3.1 Subarea/Corridor Planning

1.4.1 Land Planning/Engineering

1.5.1 Feasibility Studies

4.1.1 Minor Roadway Design

4.2.1 Major Roadway Design

7.1.1 Traffic Engineering Studies

7.2.1 Traffic Signal Timing

7.4.1 Traffic Control Systems Analysis, Design & Implementation

7.5.1 Intelligent Transportation Systems

8.1.1 Signing, Pavement Marking & Channelization

8.3.1 Signalization

10.1.1 Hydrologic Studies

10.2.1 Hydraulic Design

10.3.1 Complex Hydraulic Design

10.4.3 Pump Stations-Structures

11.1.1 Roadway Construction Management & Inspection

ABOUT GRADIENT

Gradient Group, LLC is a woman-owned civil engineering firm that specializes in planning, engineering design and construction management services at the local and state level. The Houston-based firm provides engineering consulting services in both the private and public sectors across the state, offering the skills and experience required to address a variety of key engineering issues.

Gradient holds the following registrations:



State of Texas Comptroller’s Office, Historically Underutilized Business (HUB)

City of Houston Women Business Enterprise (WBE)

City of Houston Disadvantage Business Enterprise (DBE)

Small Business Enterprise (SBE)

Hire Houston First (HHF)

For more information: http://www.gradient-group.com