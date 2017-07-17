Punchbowl® Launches Marvel Online Invitation Collection

Online invitations featuring iconic characters from Spider-Man, The Avengers, and Guardians of the Galaxy We’re thrilled to work with Marvel to create a bold, dynamic collection of online invitations for parents planning parties for millions of young fans.

Punchbowl®, the company behind the critically acclaimed technology platform for online invitations, today announced the debut of The Marvel Online Invitation Collection. Punchbowl will provide online invitations starring iconic Marvel characters from Spider-Man, The Avengers, and Guardians of the Galaxy.

“Marvel characters are immensely popular as kids’ birthday party themes," said Matt Douglas, CEO, Punchbowl. "We’re thrilled to work with Marvel to create a bold, dynamic collection of online invitations for parents planning parties for millions of young fans."

Designed in collaboration with Marvel, the new online invitation collection offers parents over 40 online invitation designs to match Marvel-themed birthday parties for their children. The Marvel online invitations can be created and sent from any device, and select designs have the ability to add a child’s photo next to the character on the invite.

Highlights of the collection include:



Dozens of online invitations starring Marvel characters, including Spider-Man, The Avengers, and Guardians of the Galaxy

Branded designs have the look and feel of paper

Matching digital envelope liners, postage stamps and greetings

Ability to add a photo next to the character on the invite

Invitations can be easily shared via email or social media

Marvel is the latest brand to bring iconic characters to life through online invitations on Punchbowl. Punchbowl also offers invitations starring beloved characters from Disney, Activision, Hasbro, Nickelodeon, Penguin Books, Sanrio, Scholastic, Sesame Street, and WWE.

Browse The Marvel Online Invitation Collection here: https://www.punchbowl.com/marvel

About Punchbowl, Inc.

Punchbowl is the company behind the critically acclaimed technology platform for online invitations and digital greeting cards. The company runs its platform on Punchbowl.com, best-in-class iOS and Android apps, and also licenses its technology to carefully selected consumer companies. More than 120 million online invitations and digital greeting cards have been sent on the Punchbowl platform. The company was founded by entrepreneur Matt Douglas, is located in Framingham, MA, and is backed by Intel Capital, Contour Venture Partners, and Launchpad Venture Group. To learn more, visit https://www.punchbowl.com/company

About Marvel Entertainment

Marvel Entertainment, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company, is one of the world's most prominent character-based entertainment companies, built on a proven library of more than 8,000 characters featured in a variety of media over seventy-five years. Marvel utilizes its character franchises in entertainment, licensing and publishing. For more information visit marvel.com. © 2017 MARVEL