Charlee Bankston is an Exciting Hip-hop Artist Who is Debuting His New Record "Numbers" Via Worldwide

Share Article

Charlee Bankston is a exciting hip-hop artist who is debuting his record "Numbers" via worldwide. As we speak the filming of his second single "Coolin" that will be apart of the EP "Just The Beginning."

Dallas,TX (PRWEB)

Charlee Bankston releases a blazing debut single "Numbers" Originally from Chicago,IL, by way Dallas,TX; he displays his lyrical prowess and uncanny word play with "Numbers." Numbers will serve as the first release from forthcoming EP titled "Just The Beginning." The second single from the forth coming EP will be "Coolin". This video will filmed on the 15th July in Chicago,IL.

You can follow Charlee Bankston via his social media:
Facebook: CharleeBankston
Twitter: CharleeBankston
Instagram: CharleeBankston

http://www.charleebankston.com

Share article on social media or email:

View article via:

Pdf Print

Contact Author

Dolla Bill
White Van Marketing
+1 (214) 524-3063
Email >

Dolla Bill
White Van Marketing
214-524-3063
Email >
Visit website