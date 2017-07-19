Charlee Bankston releases a blazing debut single "Numbers" Originally from Chicago,IL, by way Dallas,TX; he displays his lyrical prowess and uncanny word play with "Numbers." Numbers will serve as the first release from forthcoming EP titled "Just The Beginning." The second single from the forth coming EP will be "Coolin". This video will filmed on the 15th July in Chicago,IL.

You can follow Charlee Bankston via his social media:

Facebook: CharleeBankston

Twitter: CharleeBankston

Instagram: CharleeBankston

http://www.charleebankston.com