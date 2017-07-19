The family of an eighth-grade student at George Manierre Elementary School who suffered 2nd-degree burns during science class is suing the Chicago Public Schools. Personal injury attorney, Jon Topolewski of Ankin Law Office is representing the family of Devon Hall, a 13-year-old student at the school who was in class on April 17, 2017, while his teacher was boiling a full pot of water in an electric tea kettle.

According to court documents, the kettle sat on a cart with wheels and electrical outlets that was used as a charging station for student tablets. Devon was seated in his chair with his back towards the cart when the kettle suddenly and unexpectedly fell and allegedly spilled the scalding hot water onto him. He was taken by EMS paramedics to an emergency room where he was treated for burn injuries covering 16% of his body including his neck, chest wall, right upper arm, abdominal wall, left thigh and left shoulder. Devon is still undergoing care for the burns.

For more information about the lawsuit filed against the Chicago Public Schools, please contact attorney Jon Topolewski at Ankin Law Office LLC, 312-346-8780. The docket number for the case is 2017 L 006532 which was filed on June 28, 2017 in the Circuit Court of Cook County-First Municipal District. The Clerk of Court case information summary can be viewed at https://courtlink.lexisnexis.com/cookcounty/FindDock.aspx?NCase=2017-L-006532&SearchType=2&Database=2&case_no=&PLtype=1&sname=Krystle+Hall&CDate=

