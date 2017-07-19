Building a Synergistic Future

This past June, Samsung and Harman joined forces to illustrate how their fully integrated audio and visual solutions are helping commercial players get the most out of their digital projects today. Though the Samsung acquisition of Harman was a shock for many market players recently, the partnership became clear at this year’s InfoComm 2017 in Orlando, Florida.

During the first day of the conference, both companies hosted the Samsung-Harman Partners Forum, where experts discussed how the integration of Samsung’s visual display technologies with Harman’s audio, lighting, and control solutions result in a multi-sensory experience that can translate into a variety of industries, including education, government, retail, hospitality, and more.

Harman pairs its voice-enabled cognitive room solution with Samsung’s motion sensors and drape controls to transform any room into a full-connected and integrated space. In another example, Samsung can partner its cinema screen with Harman’s KBL speakers to present a film to moviegoers in an entirely new light.

Samsung managed a display under the theme "Your Future. On Display" at InfoComm this year, and showcased their next-generation signage technologies, including two that have been used in collaboration with Harman. Also at the booth, Samsung demonstrated how Harman’s AMX Acendo Core and Acendo Vibe work with their touchscreen displays.

They wrapped up their display by showing visitors how corporate interactions in the boardroom can be revolutionized using their SMART LED Signage, equipped with Harman’s AV Control System.

Though the collaboration was first announced to investors on March 27, the two companies announced at InfoComm 2017 that their joint products will be commercialized later this July.

Both Samsung and Harman are optimistic for a product future, in which the two jointly build a more synergistic future to redefine what’s possible in an enterprise setting.

To discover more, please visit displaysolutions.samsung.com