ITG Expands Birmingham footprint

Inspired Thinking Group (ITG) has taken two additional units at its Fort Dunlop, Birmingham head office. The additional 4,300 sq ft on the second floor of the iconic building brings its total footprint to over 24,000 sq ft.

Fort Dunlop is home to the marketing company’s 220-seat, 24-hour digital and artworking studio. The studio creates over a million artworks every year for global brands such as Heineken, PUMA, Renault and KFC.

Founded in 2009, ITG was recently ranked in the top 10 UK companies for international sales growth in The Sunday Times HSBC International Track 200. The firm employs 542 people and has additional offices in London, New York, Chicago and at various sites throughout Europe.

Simon Ward, CEO, ITG said: “The rapid growth of our business means we are always hungry for more space. Fortunately, Fort Dunlop has been able to accommodate this demand.

“Birmingham provides world-class employees, and its central location is a real bonus when dealing with national and international clients.”



About Inspired Thinking Group

ITG’s automation software, Media Centre, enables retailers and brands to manage and view every aspect of their global marketing activity, delivering real-time reporting of the status and cost of every job across every channel.

It enables outlets across the world to order customised marketing assets that are guaranteed accurate and brand-compliant.

Media Centre is supported by a vast range of marketing support services including a 220-seat, 24/7 multichannel artworking studio, advanced eCRM and programmatic marketing from its Fort Dunlop, Birmingham head office and central London hub.

ITG produces close to a million artworks every year for national and global clients and delivers over three billion unique targeted marketing communications. It provides a range of international services and retail strategic marketing.

Media Centre is developed at ITG’s research and technology centre in Dartford.