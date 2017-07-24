G&L Scientific Inc, a leading provider of clinical and scientific consulting and resource to the healthcare industry, is delighted to announce the appointment of Brigid Flanagan as Vice President of Clinical Operations.

Brigid has gained valuable and varied clinical operations experience over 20 years in the US in both the academic and commercial space. This experience included, while employed at Fresenius Medical Care North America, setting up and managing a CRO dedicated exclusively to renal research.

She also serves on the Professional Ethics Committee of the Association of Clinical Research Professionals (ACRP) where she is currently serving her second two-year term.

Brigid is passionate about research and the opportunities afforded to research participants.

"We are very happy that Brigid is joining G&L Scientific. The experience that she has gained over 20-plus years in clinical operations will be extremely valuable to our clients,” said CEO of G&L Scientific, Stephen Loughrey.

Mr. Loughrey added “The fact that G&L was able to attract and secure such a talented and experienced individual speaks volumes for the reputation of our company for delivering world-class services.”

About G&L Scientific

G&L Scientific provides consulting, staffing and support services for Clinical Research and Regulatory Affairs. With teams of experts based at offices in Europe and the US, as well as a pool of 2,500 consultants in over 100 countries, G&L has people at the right level and in the right location to support clients on a global basis.

