AGDelta Receives SME100 Singapore’s Fast Moving Companies 2017 Awards

“AGDelta has adopted a less haste more speed philosophy over the past decade and this has helped us achieve sustainable results in the wealth management industry with over 1 trillion transacted in our platform in 15 countries! Super proud of my phenomenal team, our customers around the world , investors, Singapore Inc, friends and well wishers all over who have made this journey for AGDelta so enriching. Onwards and upwards to greater heights!” stated Andrew Au, CEO on receipt of the award at SME100 Award Gala Celebration @ Marina Bay Sands on Friday 7th July. #sme100awards #fastestgrowing #realFintech #AGDelta

About AGDelta PTE Ltd

AGDelta, is the leading Digital Wealth Platform provider that has solved many industry challenges for both global and local wealth institutions. A proven track record of success with digital and regulatory challenges spans over 15 countries. Its core business is solely focused on 3 main areas: Digital Advisory, Enterprise Wealth Compliance and Best Execution.

AGDelta’s award-winning solution significantly enhances collaboration and connectivity between Advisors, Execution desk, and Investment Product Providers to Wealth Managers. The solutions is not just to improve the quality of investment advice without losing the high human touch, but also ease the compliance burden to keep banks and bankers safe.

For more information about AGDelta: http://www.agdelta.com/

About SME100

SME100 Awards is an Annual Recognition programme organised by SME Magazine, naming the fastest moving businesses of the SME sector. To promote recognition of top businesses in a lucrative and dynamic market, the SME100 Awards has served as a symbol separating the best among the great.

The SME100 Awards since its establishment has served as pinnacle of trust and benchmark of reliability among business owners. Be it business ventures, investors, or clients foreign and domestic alike, the SME100 Awards has become the beacon of attention on all platforms.

SME100 Awards is the highest accolade for an SME to aspire for!