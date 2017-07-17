Loadbalancer.org, market leader in delivering affordable high-performance load balancing solutions to customers around the world announced today that it has achieved Advanced Technology Partner status with Amazon Web Services (AWS), the leading platform for public cloud infrastructure-as-a-service.

“Our enterprise class load balancer products have been running on Amazon Web Services since 2009 - and we’re delighted that we’ve now been recognized by AWS as an Advanced Technology Partner,” says Malcolm Turnbull, Founder and CEO of Loadbalancer.org.

In addition to their Advanced Technology Partner status, Loadbalancer.org further augment their AWS business with the announcement that they have been accepted onto the new AWS GovCloud (US) Marketplace.

AWS GovCloud (US) is an isolated AWS region designed to host sensitive data and regulated workloads in the cloud, helping customers support their U.S. government compliance requirements.

Malcolm also commented “An AWS Marketplace in AWS GovCloud enables our Federal, State and Local government customers to leverage the same Loadbalancer.org products on AWS Marketplace in the AWS GovCloud region.” He continues, “As we see more clients adopting cloud based infrastructure, it’s critical for us to continue to invest in our relationship with AWS, ensuring our customers have access to the latest developments in cost-effective, advanced, application delivery.”

ABOUT LOADBALANCER.ORG

Loadbalancer.org leads the market in delivering affordable high-performance load balancing solutions. Organizations who depend on the high-availability of business critical applications, can take advantage of unparalleled versatility, affordable costs and immediate access to the industry’s most responsive 24/7 support.

Founded in 2002, Loadbalancer.org has offices in the USA, Canada, Germany and headquarters in the UK. With thousands of physical, virtual, and cloud-based appliances deployed across six continents, Loadbalancer.org ensures the uptime of e-commerce websites and mission critical applications globally, whilst also improving performance, security, scalability and providing a rapid return on investment. Loadbalancer.org offers a no-nonsense approach and complete focus on scalable application delivery..

ABOUT AMAZON WEB SERVICES

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is a secure cloud services platform, offering compute power, database storage, content delivery and other functionality to help businesses scale and grow. Explore how millions of customers are currently leveraging AWS cloud products and solutions to build sophisticated applications with increased flexibility, scalability and reliability.

