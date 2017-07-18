WIMCO Villas St Barths Vacation Package sets IYRS Auction Record

With this vacation package we are delighted to contribute to the ongoing success of IYRS, and of classic wooden sailing boats and the regattas they compete in

Vacation rental specialist WIMCO Villas teamed up with Tradewind Aviation to offer a once in a lifetime St Barths Vacation package that raised $45,000 for the International Yacht Restoration School (IYRS) in a live auction on July 8.

The lucky winner will fly in a private jet from New York to San Juan, Puerto Rico. They will be met at their gate by Tradewind’s VIP transfer team who will claim their luggage and expedite their passage through the airport and onto a sleek Pilatus PC-12. They will be served Champagne and appetizers on their 50 minute flight into St Barths where they will be met by WIMCO’s concierge team.

The winner will vacation for a week in WIMCO’s villa WV AYA, overlooking St Jean beach, and enjoying 24/7 concierge service from WIMCO.. The villa is reserved for the week of the St Barths Bucket regatta, March 15-18. This regatta features some of the world’s most advanced sailing vessels, all over 100’ in length. During the regatta the winning bidder will be welcomed aboard one of the competing boats for a first hand experience of racing on a mega yacht.

Tim Warburton, WIMCO’s CEO, has a long family history of supporting classic sailing boats, and the regattas they compete in. The Warburton family, and WIMCO, are active supporters of the Bucket Regatta series, and of the Les Voiles de St Barths regatta. ‘With this vacation package we are delighted to contribute to the ongoing success of IYRS, and of classic wooden sailing boats and the regattas they compete in.”

While the success of the live auction was the big news coming out of the event, most guests then stayed on to dance the night away with featured act “Kool and the Gang”.

About WIMCO Villas

Recently featured on the Today Show, Forbes Life, and HarpersBazaar.com, and winner of Travvy and Magellan awards, WIMCO offers a selective and personally inspected collection of private villas in the Caribbean and Europe, along with 24/7 concierge service during a client's vacation. Veteran and well-traveled villa specialists provide trip planning both before and during a guest’s vacation. Their primary job is to match clients with the right villa for their lifestyle and budget, and then arrange every aspect of their trip, including flights, car rentals, grocery delivery, private chefs, baby sitter, reserving local services and activities and more.

WIMCO’s portfolio of private villas includes properties on eleven Caribbean islands (including St. Barths, Turks and Caicos, and Anguilla) and throughout Europe (including St. Tropez, Tuscany, the Amalfi Coast, and Mykonos). Start vacation planning at http://www.wimco.com , or speak directly with a villa consultant at +1 (401) 849-8012. WIMCO’s real estate sales office on St Barths lists many fine properties. Inquiries for villa rentals or real estate sales may be sent to info@wimco.com

About IYRS

IYRS School of Technology & Trades is an immersive experiential yacht restoration school in Newport, RI for makers, craftspeople, designers, builders & technicians across a broad range of techniques, tools, processes, equipment and materials. IYRS provides experiential education, preparing students to enter a global maker and manufacturing workforce. IYRS teaches the art and science of making, building, restoring and maintaining fine yachts, and in the process, helps its graduates build both careers and more meaningful lives – inspired by the knowledge that in their hands and through the use of technology, they have the power to build almost anything.