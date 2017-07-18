By providing developers with straight forward encryption tools, Tozny is addressing data security at the code level across a broad range of applications, such as registration forms, health records, IoT sensor data, and HR software.

Tozny, which has built a secure, privacy-preserving and password-free mobile authentication system, today announced the launch of InnoVault, an easy-to-use toolkit allowing developers to embed end-to-end data security encryption capabilities into their websites, apps, or software. As a result, developers can now raise the level of their data security and privacy management to National Institute for Standards and Technology (NIST) recommended standards - without the need for security expertise.

InnoVault is built on Tozny’s E3DB technology that was developed as part of a 2-year collaborative agreement with NIST. The underlying technology is used by pilot partners under the NIST agreement to secure private data being generated within transit systems, smart buildings, and medical devices. InnoVault packages the E3DB technology for easy use by developers and is available with both free and paid tiers.

“The rise of data breaches exposing sensitive personal data such as passwords, emails, contact information, or location demands a more comprehensive data security than what most mobile and web applications use today,” said Isaac Potoczny-Jones, Founder and CEO, Tozny. “By providing developers with straight forward encryption tools, Tozny is addressing data security at the code level across a broad range of applications, such as registration forms, health records, IoT sensor data, and HR software.”

Payment registration forms offer a prime use case for InnoVault: Frequently, signing up for a website or app does not involve protecting the user data on the form. Developers may use the Stripe library to protect credit card information when collected - to remain PCI compliant - but will then fail to protect the other data collected as part of registration. InnoVault will make protecting all the other data captured in registration as easy as Stripe makes protecting a credit card. Additional use cases for InnoVault include:

● Securing the Internet of Things: Sensor data from wearables, home automation devices, cameras, smartphones, etc. must be privacy protected.

● Protecting data in HR software: Sensitive employee information such as social security numbers, date of birth, background checks, tax information, etc.

● Protecting health records or “near-medical” data: Personal data from health trackers, medical intake forms, height and weight, etc.

● Meeting compliance for GDPR or other privacy laws: All personally identifiable information (PII) requires protection under the new General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) law.

● Keeping location private: Many apps now collect geolocation data and send it back to servers, but fail to adequately protect a user’s location from employees, other users, or intruders.

The InnoVault solution consists of a set of software development kits (SDKs) and an accompanying API, which already went live as part of the NIST pilots. Developers can select an SDK in their preferred language, install the library into their code, and utilize simple functions for complex encryption, key management, and policy management. Currently, SDK languages will include Java, Ruby, and Go; additional SDKs will be released over the Summer and Fall.

For developers interested in the InnoVault toolkit, visit https://innovault.io/.

About Tozny

Tozny is a Portland, Oregon-based startup delivering enhanced security, privacy, and trust through cryptography-based data security and privacy tools that are easy for developers and users. Founded in 2013 by Isaac Potoczny-Jones and Galois, Inc., Tozny is a partner in the NIST Trusted Identities Group pilot along with moovel, IOTAS, and Galois. Tozny was also one of the very first companies to participate in the Identity Ecosystem Framework Registry, a NIST supported project. Tozny holds expertise in the areas of digital identity, data privacy, and encryption. It develops crypto-based security and privacy tools for a broad range of applications, including IoT, mobile devices, app onboarding and login, mHealth, and data storage. Tozny currently has strategic partnerships in the United States and Germany, working with both private sector and government clients. For more information visit https://tozny.com.