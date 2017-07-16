Infotecs At The Forefront Of Quantum Cryptography

Our cryptographers have been working intensively since autumn 2016 on the development of a post-quantum cryptography solution to provide our customers with encryption technology that meets future requirements for secure, encrypted communications.

Infotecs, an internationally known IT security and threat intelligence provider, is developing quantum encryption technology to exchange encryption keys at very high data volumes.

Quantum computing has the potential to revolutionize modern computing by attaining computing speeds previously thought impossible. However, computing that is significantly faster would also make it easy to break many of today’s encryption techniques. One reason for this is that if encryption keys are used too frequently, attackers can find statistical patterns that allow decryption of the data. The solution to that problem is to change keys very frequently—sometimes as much as several times per second.

Infotecs has invested roughly 4.8 million dollars over three years in the development of a post-quantum cryptography (PQK) technology that manages key exchange. Infotecs, in cooperation with international scientific institutions, is working to develop a marketable, efficient, but affordable solution for the construction of a secure quantum data network.

"The IT security sector is facing an extremely difficult challenge because of increasingly high-performance computer systems," comments Aleksandr Tkachev, General Manager of Infotecs Americas. "Our cryptographers have been working intensively since autumn 2016 on the development of a post-quantum cryptography solution to provide our customers with a market-ready encryption technology that meets the changing future requirements for secure, encrypted communication."

