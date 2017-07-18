R & R Trucking, Inc. Purchases New Freightliner Cascadias

New 2018 Freightliners line up at R & R Trucking, Inc. We are keeping our company trucks full and needed the extra trucks to accommodate the steady stream of company teams coming on board.

R & R Trucking, Inc., a leader in specialized truck transport of sensitive cargo in North America, recently purchased 10 new Cascadias from Freightliner. The purchase will provide needed trucks for the company’s steadily growing team driver force. An additional 25 Cascadias are scheduled for delivery over the next 12 months.

R & R Vice President of Administration Kevin McKelvy says the company’s driver recruiting expectations this year are right on target. “We are keeping our company trucks full and needed the extra trucks to accommodate the steady stream of company teams coming on board,” McKelvy said.

Each 2018 Cascadia is equipped with a Detroit Automated Manual Transmission (AMT), APU, double bunks, heated and cooled seats, extra insulation, refrigerators and television/monitor mounts.

Scott Wheelan, sales representative for Joplin Freightliner Sales, says the Detroit (AMT) continues to become more popular with company drivers, owner operators and companies looking to improve fuel economy, reduce driver fatigue and increase driver hiring and driver retention. “Drivers are consistently reporting these added benefits making it logical for companies to make the investment of changing to AMT transmissions,” said Wheelan. “Companies like R & R that make the commitment to switch to AMT’s will also enjoy lower maintenance costs as well as improved resale.”

R & R drivers are enthusiastic about the 2018 Cascadias. “The AMT transmission is great in traffic, and you don’t have to worry anymore about changing gears,” said R & R team driver Linda Richards. “It makes driving a real pleasure.”

Freightliner reports the new Cascadia features up to 8 percent better fuel economy than earlier models.

According to Vonda Cooper, Chief Operating Officer for R & R, fuel is a major cost to the company. “We are always looking for ways to positively impact our revenue at R & R, and enhanced fuel economy makes a direct difference to the bottom line,” Cooper said. Read More

For more information about R & R Trucking, Inc., contact Kevin McKelvy, 417-623-6885 ext. #2178, or you can also visit R & R’s website at http://www.randrtruck.com.