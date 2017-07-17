Guests can now take home their Mexico vacation courtesy of new designer manicures and pedicures from Casa Velas. Taking full advantage of the bountiful sun and chilled cocktails, the poolside service features a relaxing hand massage with reflexology and a paraffin treatment. In addition, pedicures include a massage with hot stones, which help to soothe and relax inflamed feet. Guests can jazz up their nail experience with a painted lotus flower or peacock feather, plentifully seen throughout the boutique hotel, or authentic Huichol bead, used in the local folk art of the native people.

The cost of a Casa Velas Manicure & Pedicure begins at $110 USD. Additional costs apply for specialty designs and appliques. All-inclusive resort rates start at $273 per person per night based on double occupancy. Luxury accommodations, gourmet meals, premium liquor and wine, 24-hour suite service, use of the fitness center facilities, WIFI, taxes, and gratuities are included in the nightly rate. For more information please call 1-888-407-4869 or visit http://www.hotelcasavelas.com.

About Casa Velas:

Casa Velas is a luxury all-inclusive Boutique hotel and ocean club for adults only, reminiscent of a Spanish hacienda, and nestled on the greens of Marina Vallarta’s 18-hole golf course. The hotel features a private ocean club and is just minutes from the beach. It has received the AAA Four Diamond Award for hospitality seven times and has been in the top two in TripAdvisor for Puerto Vallarta since 2010. Located just five minutes from Puerto Vallarta Airport and only 15 from the popular downtown area, art galleries and “El Malecon” (the boardwalk), the hotel features 80 spacious suites, some with private pools and Jacuzzis. Spa Casa Velas encompasses treatment rooms for singles and couples, a hydrotherapy area, a garden-view fitness center equipped with state-of-the-art exercise equipment, and a beauty salon. A novel service is a handbag bar where guests can enjoy use of a “loaner” designer handbag at no extra charge. Emiliano, the AAA Four Diamond rated a la carte fine dining restaurant, is in the hands of one of the area’s leading chefs serving Mexican and international cuisine. Guests can also enjoy dining privileges at the sister resort, Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit, with three gourmet specialty options. Casa Velas is operated by Eduardo Velas Ruiz, owner, founder and president of Velas Resorts, with brother Juan Vela by his side, vice president of Velas Resorts. For more information, please call 1-888-407-4869, email reservationscv(at)velasresorts(dot)com or visit http://www.hotelcasavelas.com.