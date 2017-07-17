Greg Meacham, Commuter Air Technology, Chief Financial Officer

Commuter Air Technology (CAT), an AGC Aerospace & Defense company, headquartered in Oklahoma City, announces Greg Meacham as Chief Financial Officer. Meacham brings more than 20 years of experience serving as CFO, COO and Executive VP in both the private and federal sectors including a senior leadership role for a subsidiary company of SAIC, a US-based, publicly-traded company; the US subsidiary of WS Atkins, a UK-based, publicly-traded company; and The Benham Companies, a privately held entity.

"Greg Meacham is a seasoned professional and an important addition to our management team as we plan the next evolution of growth in our company,” said Darryl Wilkerson, CAT President. "His experience in mergers, acquisitions and structuring numerous business arrangements including complex organizational and financial solutions for federal and commercial projects will support our pattern of sustained growth and introduce increased value to our clients. We are extremely pleased to have him on our team.”

In his role with CAT, Meacham will lead the finance and business operations teams working closely with various business units to expand CAT’s capabilities and footprint both in the United States and overseas.

In his roles prior to joining CAT, Meacham provided overall direction and management of finance, accounting, legal, contracts, human resources, risk management, acquisitions, strategic and commercial operations, and strategic planning. He led numerous business integrations while driving process improvements in order to mitigate risks and create real value for the organization.

Meacham holds a Bachelor’s in Business Administration–Finance from the University of Oklahoma and a Master’s in Business Administration-Finance from Oklahoma City University. He actively serves on the Board of several non-profit organizations and financial institutions.

About Commuter Air Technology

Commuter Air Technology delivers certified aircraft and customized aircraft modifications for commercial and government applications around the globe. Modifications range from flight performance enhancements and high-density passenger systems to cargo conversions and corporate reconfigurations. With over 30 years of experience, Commuter Air Technology offers a full line of technical support services, such as crew provision, training, program management, aircraft maintenance, engineering as well as STC process management and Airworthiness certifications. Commuter Air Technology is an AGC Aerospace & Defense company. Learn more at http://www.commuterair.com.

About AGC Aerospace & Defense

AGC Aerospace & Defense, the unifying brand of private equity group Acorn Growth Companies, is a global supplier of technologies, systems and services supporting commercial and military programs. Capabilities within the AGC Aerospace & Defense portfolio range from financing, engineering, and integration services to manufacturing, logistics, and aircraft modifications. AGC Aerospace & Defense is organized into four operating groups: AeroComposites, Finance, Integrated Defense, and Services. Learn more at http://www.agcaerospace.com.