My Million Dollar Mom, LLC will be producing a short film version of their drama, My Million Dollar Mom, later this summer. Shooting will take place in the Philadelphia suburbs and in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. My Million Dollar Mom is a film about a mother diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, just as her son is offered his last chance to be elected to Congress. The son must decide between his life-long dream and his mom’s wishes to remain in her home under his care.

Ross Schriftman, screenwriter and producer of My Million Dollar Mom, experienced Alzheimer’s first-hand, when his mother, Shirley, was diagnosed with the disease. He wrote a book of the same name about his mother and the time when she lived with dementia. After publishing the book, Ross was inspired to tell their story with a feature film version.

"Our team is pleased that we are now ready to go into production." said Schriftman of the film. "The short film will show the issues and decisions faced by the son with his mother’s illness and how he wrestles with the situation.” Schriftman continues, “The personality of a loved one living with dementia is foremost in our story. My mom was still the same caring person she always was, although the confusion, memory loss and angry outbursts prevalent with this illness were ever-present."

In addition, as part of the production of the film, the company was able to acquire the rights to include Mi'Shebeirach, a Jewish song/prayer of healing that was written, sung and produced by the late Jewish folk singer Debbie Friedman. This prayer is included in Jewish worship services. The words in the prayer ask God for healing for those who are sick and strength for their caregivers. Visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M-SWtFuQqss to watch a tribute to Friedman.

Once produced, Schriftman plans to have the short film available for community events with a discussion guide for audiences to help people better understand dementia and to motivate them to plan ahead. In addition, the production company is putting together a panel of advocates and educators to develop continuing education programs for medical, legal and financial organizations.

“We want to contribute to enhancing professionals across the long term care providing community.” Schriftman said. “Along with the film and book as part of a training package, we will prepare specific study guides for various disciplines so that their members can improve their skills.”

About My Million Dollar Mom

Based on the book of the same name by Ross Schriftman, My Million Dollar Mom is a film about a mother diagnosed with Alzheimer’s just as her son is offered his last chance to be elected to Congress. He must decide between his life-long dream and his mom’s wishes to remain in her home under his care. The script for the feature film was selected as a semi-finalist in Story Pros' screenwriting contest in the drama category.

Schriftman’s production company was recently accepted as a member of the Filmmakers Collaborative; a non-profit that assists independent filmmakers with documentaries and dramas that promote a cause such as dementia awareness.

More information can be found at http://www.mymilliondollarmom.com and http://www.facebook.com/mymilliondollarmom or by contacting Ross Schriftman at mymilliondollarmom(at)gmail(dot)com.

