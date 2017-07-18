AgileAssets Inc. Appoints Dirk Luthro as Chief Financial Officer

Dirk Luthro - AgileAssets CFO Dirk brings impressive experience and knowledge of financial and operational planning and will play a key role in the next phase of growth at AgileAssets.

AgileAssets Inc. today announced the appointment of Dirk Luthro as Chief Financial Officer. He will lead global financial operations for the company, including planning, financial reporting, accounting, and operations.

Mr. Luthro brings more than 25 years of experience overseeing financial activities for leading technology and financial organizations, most recently serving as President of Vertiscale, an Austin start-up that develops workspace-as-a-service technology for managed service providers, that was acquired in 2016. Prior to Vertiscale, Mr. Luthro served as Chief Financial Officer of Virtual Bridges, a VDI software company where he was responsible for all finance, accounting, HR, IT, legal, facilities and administration, and before that as Chief Financial Officer of Alereon Inc., a fabless semiconductor company.

"Dirk's hands on experience and track record managing finance and operations in high growth, high-tech software companies are exactly what we need as we continue our expansion within the software industry," said Stuart Hudson, Founder and President of AgileAssets. "With Dirk on board, we're in a great position to accelerate our transition, focusing on our long-term strategy to provide the world’s best infrastructure asset management software. Dirk brings impressive experience and knowledge of financial and operational planning and will play a key role in the next phase of growth at AgileAssets."

Prior to Alereon, Mr. Luthro held roles as vice president of finance at Applied Science Fiction and finance manager at Intel Corporation. He began his career developing and monitoring technology solutions as a business analyst at Merrill Lynch. Mr. Luthro holds an MBA from the University of Texas and a Bachelor of Science in business management from the University of Florida.

"The need for modern enterprise-wide decision support and analysis software is by far the most significant challenge that infrastructure management professionals are facing. I am excited to join AgileAssets, a company that is leading the charge in addressing these concerns," said Mr. Luthro. "With AgileAssets' technical expertise and long-term vision, I believe the company is in a great position to capitalize on this market demand. I look forward to working with Stuart and the entire team."

AgileAssets Inc. is a leading global provider of integrated infrastructure asset management software solutions in use by 23 state departments of transportation across the US and in 13 countries. AgileAssets’ proven solutions enable a systematic process for the complete life cycle management of infrastructure assets, including optimization of the decision-making process, which allows transportation agencies to more effectively allocate funding and to achieve the highest possible ROI. For further information, visit http://www.agileassets.com.