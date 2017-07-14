OpsArc Solutions Inc. Announces Intellectual Property Acquisition

"This acquisition puts us in the driver seat and will also allow us to better serve our customer base with an enhanced service offering. We look forward to expanding our offering with additional products for our customers," Ajay Varma, President, OpsArc

OpsArc Solutions Inc. announced today that it has entered into a formal Intellectual Property Transfer Agreement with Trimax Americas. Under this Intellectual Property Transfer Agreement, OpsArc will acquire all rights, title and interest to the Trimax Nucleus product suite and all intellectual property.

OpsArc, based in Princeton, NJ is a cloud-based human capital management platform designed to manage and increase productivity. The platform provides visibility through all stages of an employee’s life cycle, from recruitment to client invoicing, in one complete workforce application.

OpsArc clients have reported both streamlined operations and increased profitability as a result of using the platform. A client in the staffing vertical reported, “The OpsArc platform is not only innovative and user friendly, but most importantly, it provides seamless integration across all functions, unlike any other HRMS based solution. This platform has everything necessary for a Global Staffing Company to make it possible to manage the end to end employee journey on one platform.”

This acquisition is a major milestone for OpsArc, as the company will now own and control all intellectual property that it developed from the time of inception to the present day. With the acquisition of Trimax Nucleus, OpsArc’s product landscape will be expanded to offer customers a fully comprehensive solution with functionalities unparalleled in the marketplace.

Ajay Varma, Founder of OpsArc, commented on the acquisition, "We are very grateful to have been able to work with the Trimax Americas team. Their dedication to technological excellence is unparalleled." He further added, "This acquisition puts us in the driver seat and will also allow us to better serve our customer base with an enhanced service offering. We look forward to expanding our offering with additional products for our customers to provide end-to-end solutions for human capital management.”

Rajiv Korpal, SVP Sales & Services of Trimax Americas, commented, “It’s been exciting for our team to see the growth and progress OpsArc has achieved. We’re fortunate to have been a part of such a forward thinking solution. There is so much potential for the OpsArc solution marketplace.”

For more information, visit http://opsarc.com

About Trimax Americas:

Trimax is a global information technology company with a passion for growth through innovation. Trimax enables customer growth and increased operational efficiency by leveraging cross vertical expertise and a comprehensive suite of IT services, with core competencies in Infrastructure Management, Managed Services and Cloud Services.

© 2017 OpsArc Solutions Inc. All rights reserved