BreakThrough Physical Therapy(BTPT) is proud to announce that the following physios have earned the professional designation of Orthopaedic Clinical Specialist (OCS):



Jordan Bunn, PT, DPT, OMT-C, OCS

Rachel Gorman, PT, DPT, OCS

Mat Tuttle, PT, DPT, SCS, OCS, CSCS

Eva Witham, PT, DPT, OCS

The OCS Board Certification is granted by the American Physical Therapy Association (APTA)’s American Board of Physical Therapy Specialists (ABPTS) and involves a rigorous application and examination processes. Roughly 6.5% of the physical therapists in the United States are Board Certified in a specialty, and only 3.9% of therapists in the United States are Orthopaedic Clinical Specialists.

The advanced clinical knowledge and skill set that comes with a Board Certification allows therapists to better treat the patients in their specialty and keeps them up-to-date with cutting edge research and technology. The OCS certification focuses on evidence-based practice, orthopedic injury examination, treatment, and medical interventions. According to a 2000 Hart & Dobrzykowski study, physical therapists with the OCS certification are more efficient than those without. Their patients require fewer visits, at less cost per visit, and noted improved outcomes over the period of care.

“On behalf of the BTPT team, our sincere congratulations to Drs. Bunn, Gorman, Tuttle, and Witham on receiving their Orthopaedic Clinical Specialist certification,” said Jeff Hathaway, PT, DPT, BTPT CEO. “We’re very proud of the hard work they put in to become board certified specialists and appreciate the passion for their profession that this hard work reflects. We look forward to seeing how their patients benefit from their expertise!”

